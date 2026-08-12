Travis Kelce Makes Sweetest Declaration About Wedding to Taylor Swift

Attention, Swifties! Travis Kelce just opened up about his epic wedding to Taylor Swift, and you’re going to want to hear his sweet declaration. While speaking to media following training camp on Wednesday, Aug. 12, the tight end was asked how his summer has been, and Kelce was happy to share some insight.

“It was a fun off-season, man,” Kelce told reporters. “Wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and, you know, had fun with us. That’s about all I really got [to say] from that night. It was a crazy night, it was full of a lot of celebration.”

taylor is loved SO LOUDLY!!!! i'm so happy for her 🩷😭 pic.twitter.com/c5cD7SQwRh — Swifties HQ (@SwiftiesHQs) August 12, 2026

During another part of the press conference, Kelce called Swift as “my wife” when referring to his partner attending a Knicks game during the NBA finals at Madison Square Garden while he was at mini camp.

“It’s kind of cool to be able to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue and the mecca of all sports venues, being able to get married there, can’t thank the owners of MSG [enough] for allowing us to get the opportunity to do that, knowing that we wanted a private event and everything,” he added of the couple’s fairytale wedding venue.

The moment, which has quickly gone viral online, has been shared by outlets from the official NFL on ESPN Instagram feed to fan accounts, where the comment sections have quickly been filled with supporters for the newlyweds.

In case you missed it, Swift and Kelce tied the knot at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3. Following their courtship, which began in late summer 2023, they announced their engagement last August. Thus far, very little is known about their private nuptials, which were attended by an estimated 1,000 guests, including friends, family and fellow celebrities.

While this is the first time either Swift or Kelce have spoken out about the wedding publicly, with the 2026 regular NFL season on the horizon, hopefully fans can expect a few more sound bites out of the power couple in the weeks and months to come. The Chiefs will play their first preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 15, against the Los Angeles Rams. Next month, the team’s first regular season game will be held on Monday, Sept. 14, when the Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos at home.

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