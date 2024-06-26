Travis Kelce Divulges What Made Him Fall for Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce is in his Lover era, and he’s certainly not afraid to talk about his “Love Story.” The NFL tight end, who is a three-time Super Bowl champion, appeared on a recent episode of the Barstool Sports Bussin’ With the Boys podcast, and couldn’t help but gush (and blush) about his relationship with Taylor Swift.
The Kansas City Chiefs star highlighted aspects of the 14-time Grammy Award-winner’s personality that really made him fall in love with her.
“She’s very self-aware. And I think that’s why I really started to really fall for her, was how genuine she is around friends and family,” he shared. “It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention and she just keeps it so chill and so cool.”
The whole world noticed when Swift attended his Sept. 24 game against the Chicago Bears last fall, but Kelce also revealed some unknown details about how the “Karma” singer casually got into the stadium with the rest of the crowd. The 34-year-old athlete had initially offered to get her set up with security so she could privately enter the stadium and be guided to her seat, but Swift wanted to “be around family and friends, and experience this with everybody,” he said.
“She really won me over with that one,” Kelce added. “[I was like] she’s in the madness, she wants to be a part of it. She wants to support me and do things like that.”
The athlete, who just attended several “The Eras Tour” shows at London’s Wembley Stadium, made his on-stage concert debut alongside his leading lady. It certainly was an epic moment that will never be forgotten, but there are a lot of those on Swift’s tour.
Podcast hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan asked Kelce what it was like to first share the relationship with the world and if he and Swift, 34, tried to keep it a secret.
“Nobody knew what was going on, [it was] really all over the place. I think it was... we kinda kept it between us as much we could, but once she came to a game, obviously it was all poppin’ from there,” he explained. “You want to keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to hide anything. That’s my girl, that’s my lady. I’m proud of that.”