Katie Austin attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Some people display jerseys of their favorite sports teams on their walls. Katie Austin has found a creative way to work her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit bikinis into her room design. The fitness influencer and SI Swimsuit rookie posted a cute TikTok of her framing prints of her magazine photos alongside the bikinis she wore at her shoot in Montenegro last year.

“The best part: it’s decor for my boyfriends office😂 @SI SWIMSUIT 👙,” she captioned the video.

Austin, who was a co-winner of the SI Swim Search in 2021, has grown her social media following and built a brand around health and fitness, teaching followers how to feel good about their bodies. The 29-year-old posts targeted workouts, fitness tips and delicious meal recipes on her website, katieaustin.tv. She also shares these hacks in a weekly SI Swimsuit column as well as on her Instagram and TikTok.

Every week Austin also breaks down the latest in fitness, food, fashion and friends” with a special guest (like a new content creator or entrepreneur) on her podcast, AUSTIN AF.

Being an SI Swimsuit model has been a dream of Austin’s since she was in high school.

“To be here as a rookie is just crazy.” Austin said at the 2022 Swimsuit Issue launch event in May. “I always wanted to be a part of Sports Illustrated because it aligns with my brand so much. But after going through Swim Search, it feels so rewarding that we’re here right now.”

No wonder she would want to commemorate the experience in such a creative way.