Watch: Weekday Breakfast Inspiration from Katie Austin

The fitness influencer shares five healthy meals she makes regularly to get the day started.

Fitness Influencer Katie Austin has created her brand around enjoying life while being healthy in a sustainable way. She often shares her secrets on Instagram and TikTok and encourages her followers to stay active even when life gets busy. This week she offers five delicious, healthy and easy-to-make breakfasts. And she breaks each one down — ingredients, recipes and photos — on her website, www.katieaustin.tv.

Monday: Maple Brown Sugar Cinnamon Oatmeal

Austin uses almond milk and tops her oatmeal off with almond butter, but the best part of oatmeal is that its super customizable to your liking. “So creamy and comforting and will make your whole house smell SO good,” she writes.

Tuesday: Sourdough with Cream Cheese, Avocado and Tomato

Who doesn’t love a good avocado toast? Austin has shared a few variations of avo toast on her website including pesto eggs avocado toast, nutty avocado toast and smashed pea avocado toast.

Wednesday: Cold Brew Protein Shake

Coffee and protein and pumpkin spice, oh my! Austin puts her own spin on a pumpkin spice latte, making it a hearty meal by adding caffeine and protein.

Thursday: Healthy Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Austin knows that eating is all about balance, and though this might not be her “healthiest meal yet,” it is her “festive comfort food.”

Friday: Breakfast Burrito

“If you guys follow me on Instagram, you know that I’ve been on the hunt for the best breakfast burrito in L.A. for a while now,” she writes. “While I’ll still be trying out burritos everywhere I go, I decided I wanted to take all of the key elements of a stellar burrito and combine them into one, creating the BEST breakfast burrito!”

Austin is also a huge fan of smoothies—from a kale and spinach “shamrock smoothie” to her “pretty in pink” raspberry smoothie and her “summer cooler” smoothie, she really has tried them all.