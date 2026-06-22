Angel Reese Breaks WNBA Record in Latest Game With Atlanta Dream

While many were celebrating the official start of summer over the weekend, basketball fans had a whole other reason to cheer: Angel Reese just made WNBA history!

What WNBA record did Angel Reese break?

In case you missed it while you were busy chilling by the pool and grilling with dad on Father’s Day weekend, the franchise star—who was the No. 7 overall pick during the 2024 WNBA draft, joining the Chicago Sky following an impressive collegiate career before being traded to the Atlanta Dream back in April of this year—became the fastest player in the league’s history to reach 1,000 rebounds.

During the Dream’s game against the Indiana Fever on Saturday, June 20, Reese officially clinched the record as her team took home the win 113-96. The WNBA celebrated the feat with a special Instagram post, noting that Reese reached the impressive milestone in just 79 games, breaking Tina Charles’s previously set record by a full 10 games.

As noted by Bleacher Report, Reese chatted with reporters following the game, stating, “I think people don’t realize rebounding is harder than you think. Defensive rebounds are a little bit more easier, but going in and crashing every single time to get second-chance opportunities on the offensive end. And you can look statistically, they’re not just from my shots, they’re from my teammates. And it gives us more points. It gives us more opportunities.”

Still, this isn’t the only record the two-time WNBA All-Star has to her already decorated name. Per ESPN, Reese is also “the first rookie to record a double-double in WNBA All-Star Game history, ” among several other incredible accolades. You can check out a full list on ESPN here.

Fans react to Reese’s impressive record

And you better believe Reese and her teammates weren’t the only ones celebrating the basketball sensation’s striking feat! Plenty of fans of the player and the franchise at large were happy to hop in the comment section on the WNBA’s post to share their thoughts about the history-making moment.

“👏👏👏,” the official account for Reebok, whom Reese has regularly partnered with, simply applauded.

“ATL WAS THE BEST MOVE FOR HER 🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one fan proclaimed.

“Everybody talks when Angel has a bad game, but when she drops buckets and breaks records, it’s suddenly real quiet in the comments. 🤫🤣,” another commenter quipped.

Reese and the Dream will next go toe-to-toe with the Toronto Tempo on Monday, June 22, in their hometown of Atlanta, so be sure to tune in for even more can’t-miss action!

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