From Azzi Fudd to Angel Reese to Jordan Chiles, All the Cool Girls Carried Coach This Weekend

Over the weekend, the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game took over Chicago, with many of the sports world’s brightest stars descending on the Windy City to celebrate the annual event. And you better believe all of the elite athletes in attendance were showing off their signature style, with one particular designer spotted on the shoulders of several fashion-forward players. We’re, of course, talking about Coach!

The beloved brand was on hand at the game over the weekend, where their presence was absolutely felt. Sharing a video from the event on Instagram, the designer penned in the caption, “Being a part of the WNBA fandom means being a part of something bigger. 🏀❤️ We’re so honored to celebrate 30 years of the WNBA at The Tabby Tour in Chicago. #CoachNY #WNBAAllStar2026.”

Curious to see which must-have bags some of your favorite athletes were sporting? Scroll on to see (and shop) a handful of our personal faves!

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Jordan Chiles

Chiles put her cool girl style stamp of approval on Coach once more when she shared a photo set on Tuesday, July 28, showing off her latest look. Stopping to pose for photos with WNBA stars Lisa Leslie and Azzi Fudd ahead of the All-Star Game, the Olympic gymnast was decked out in head-to-toe Coach—still, we couldn’t stop staring at her striking handbag.

Chain Tabby Shoulder Bag With Sketch Print | Coach

For the photos, Chiles styled the Chain Tabby Shoulder Bag With Sketch Print. Per the designer’s official website, the piece is a “modern take on an archival 1970s Coach design,” with edgy hardware and a “playful doodle motif of whimsical drawings” inspired by “artistic notebook scribbling.”

Azzi Fudd

Fudd made headlines during All-Star Game weekend when she became the first rookie player in the league to win the annual 3-point contest on Friday, July 24. And before the Dallas Wings player blew our minds on the court, she stole our fashion-loving hearts with this sleek and chic casual day look, featuring a must-have option from Coach.

Tabby Shoulder Bag 20 With Pillow Quilting | Coach

The Tabby Shoulder Bag 20 With Pillow Quilting has become a classic for a reason. From its timeless shape to its luxe-looking quilting and shiny gold hardware, it’s a signature Coach design available in an array of colorways, from the black-and-gold option Fudd styled to an unexpected fuchsia.

Angel Reese

They don’t refer to Reese as the “Bayou Barbie” for no reason! The Atlanta Dream superstar has long been known to rock an all-pink look to perfection, and her Coach ensemble during All-Star Game weekend proved to be no exception.

Teri Shoulder Bag In Signature Beaded Satin | Coach

Unfortunately, the dreamy pink colorway Reese wore with her pastel Coach look is sold out at the time of this article’s publication; however, the Teri Shoulder Bag In Signature Beaded Satin is still currently offered in several other colorways, including the always iconic gold and tan option, which will pair perfectly with any look, day or night.

Lisa Leslie

Let’s end on a WNBA legend, shall we? Leslie rocked a gorgeous white and pink look during the star-studded weekend, expertly coordinating her golden accessories to match the hardware on her Coach handbag.

Tabby Shoulder Bag 20 | Coach

For the photos, Leslie carried another classic from the Coach lineup: the Tabby Shoulder Bag 20. Per the designer’s website, the always stylish piece is “crafted of polished pebble leather” and “features two detachable straps to carry by hand, style as a short shoulder bag or wear crossbody,” making it an exceptional accessory to pair with any outfit.

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