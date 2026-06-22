Nneka Ogwumike’s Buzzer-Beater Clinches Historic Win for Los Angeles Sparks

Last night was a major occasion for the WNBA, as the league celebrated its 30th anniversary season by recreating the inaugural 1997 game between the Los Angeles Sparks and New York Liberty—and yesterday’s game ended in nail-biting fashion. While the Sparks were down 95-97 in the last second of the game on Sunday, June 21, a crisp three-point buzzer-beater by Nneka Ogwumike sealed the win for the Sparks.

Following the game-winning shot, the crowd at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles went wild as Ogwumike’s teammates embraced her. Shortly thereafter, the 35-year-old forward shared her gratitude over the win and her team while chatting with a reporter. “I’ve been with the Sparks for so long,” Ogwumike stated. After being the team’s No. 1 pick in the 2012 draft, Ogwumike played with the team for over a decade before departing for the Storm for two seasons. She resigned with the Sparks ahead of the 2026 season.

Ogwumike continued, “It’s emotional seeing all of these legends in the building, people that didn’t get paid their value and they’re still coming here and supporting us. I’m so grateful.” In an Instagram post shared today, Monday, June 22, Ogwumike hugged one such WNBA legend, Hall of Famer and former Sparks star Lisa Leslie, in a duo of photographs.

In addition to being a powerhouse on the court, Ogwumike is president of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA), which reached a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the WNBA earlier this year regarding increased salaries and benefits for professional athletes in the league.

Fans react to Ogwumike’s performance

Following yesterday’s game-winning performance, plenty of the 2012 Rookie of the Year’s fans piped into the comments section of Ogwumike’s celebratory post to congratulate her, including fellow WNBA athletes and fans alike.

“this game, this number, this anniversary - the alignment was always there,” the athlete wrote alongside action shots and video from the game. “30 years of this league lives in every shot, every player, every girl watching, and everything we’ve built together. honored to be the one it moved through tonight. with gratitude, 30💐.”

“such an incredible player but even better person! you deserve this moment sis! YOU ARE THE MOMENT! 🖤👑,” Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese wrote.

“We are so grateful for you too❤️🙏🏾,” Leslie cheered.

“An impact beyond the game✨💐,” teammate Rae Burrell added.

“POETIC 30 for 30!!!!! 🔥,” sister Chiney Ogwumike stated.

“Couldn’t have ended it more perfectly. 👑,” fellow Sparks player Dearica Hamby noted.

Next up, the Sparks take on the Toronto Tempo on Thursday, June 25 at 7 p.m. Tune in to the game, which will be played at the Coca-Cola Coliseum, by streaming it on Amazon Prime Video.

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