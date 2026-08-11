Megan Thee Stallion Is Teasing the Return of Tina Snow and Fans Are Here For It

Megan Thee Stallion just teased the return of Tina Snow, just in time for Hot Girl (Late) Summer!

It’s been a while since fans received new music from the Grammy Award-winning artist, with her third studio album, Megan: Act II, dropping back in 2024. Since then, the recording artist released the 2025 single “Lover Girl” and appeared on the song “DNA (More Than a Game),” which was featured on the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 album. She also performed on Broadway for the first time this year, appearing as Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical through May 1.

Still, her latest Instagram post appeared to tease something even bigger, and fans are already ecstatic.

Megan Thee Stallion teases Tina Snow’s return

On Monday, Aug. 10, the rapper shared a new photo set on Instagram that appeared to tease the return of her alter ego, Tina Snow. The snapshots showed the recording artist posing in a pair of furry white over-the-knee boots and coordinating micro shorts. The words “ACT III” were written across her back, just below her white hair, with the caption of the photo carousel simply reading, “❄️👀.” Further adding to the speculation, in the final photo of the set, the words “I’M BACK” appeared in place of “Act III.” To see Megan Thee Stallion’s full post on Instagram, click here.

As noted above, Tina Snow is the name of the rapper’s alter ego, as well as the title of her 2018 EP. Of the moniker, the artist told The Source that same year, “Tina Snow is my alter ego, and she’s the pimp and the mack. Tony Snow was one of Pimp C’s many aliases, and Pimp C is my favorite rapper. ... When people listen to me, I want them to feel cool as hell. I want them to get in their act when they’re listening to Tina Snow.”

Fans are ready for a snowy season

Of course, longtime fans of Megan Thee Stallion were more than ready to welcome her hard-hitting alter ego back to the spotlight, just in time to elevate our late summer vibes! At the time of this article’s publication, the post has already been liked over 1.3 million times on Instagram, and over 25,000 users have shared their thoughts in the comment section so far.

“Tina Snow was defrosting 😍😍😍,” one fan quipped.

“TINA?!?!! Is that you girl??? 👀👀,” another commenter asked.

“Everyone remain calm... or don't,” the official account for Spotify joked.

And this wasn’t the first time the rapper teased fans with her alter ego’s return this year! Following her breakup with NBA player Klay Thompson earlier this summer, she shared a video on the app featuring a snippet from a new song, which many at the time recognized as a return to her Tina Snow style. And while we don’t currently have a release date for the new project, we’ll be (not so patiently) waiting for more news!

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