2026 NBA Finals: Shop Sporty, Stylish Knicks and Spurs Merch Before Game 5

Tomorrow is a major day for basketball fans, as the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs face off in Game 5 of the NBA Championship. With the Knicks currently leading the series at 3-1, a victory on Saturday, June 13 would clinch the 2026 NBA Championship. However, if the Spurs come out on top, the series will continue with Game 6 on Tuesday, June 16.

Thus far, the competition has been a thrilling one, with the Knicks most recently besting the Spurs with a narrow 107-106 win on Wednesday, June 10. Most likely, your social media feeds have been full of excitement, with New York City streets flooding with fans post game and stars like Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner seated front row for the action.

Taylor Swift | Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Whether you’re rooting for the Knicks or the Spurs to go all the way, if you’re in need of some new threads for your at-home watch party, be sure to add one (or two!) of the following items to your online shopping cart ASAP. Game 5 tips off at Frost Bank Center at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

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Pro Standard

With a slightly cropped fit, this crewneck features embroidered graphics and “NEW YORK” printed across the shoulders on the back of the garment. It’s an officially licensed piece that works great for layering.

Terez

A varsity jacket is always a win when it comes to cheering on your favorite squad, and this limited-edition bomber is super cool. Though it won’t arrive in time for the playoffs (the piece is currently available for pre-order and is expected to ship on Aug. 30), it’s well worth the wait to add to your wardrobe.

Off Season

An absolute statement piece, these track pants feature breathable mesh panels and embroidered detail throughout. They’re incredibly comfortable and pair easily with your favorite white tank.

NBA Store

You can never have too many T-shirts, and this one features a loose, boxy fit that’s meant to look a little oversized. We love both the graphics and the monochromatic colorway of this officially licensed piece.

Aeropostale

Those who tend to gravitate toward a vintage, sporty aesthetic might like this windbreaker-inspired top, which features striped cuffs and a hem zipper on one side.

‘47

Bad hair day on game day? No problem! This ball cap is neutral enough to go with the rest of your ensemble and will hide the fact that you skipped wash day.

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