Here’s How Melissa Wood-Tepperberg Made Her Dreams for Her Health Platform a Reality
Over the past few years, Melissa Wood Health (MWH) has evolved from a living room operation to a full-blown—and very popular—business. Founded by Melissa Wood-Tepperberg in 2015, the health and wellness platform now boasts hundreds of on-demand workouts (including cardio, strength and yoga), as well as meditations and wellness tips.
But Wood-Tepperberg didn’t get there overnight. Building her company into the force that it is today took time and a lot of hard work. She recently moved the business into a new office in New York City, and the transition gave her a chance to reflect on the dedication that got her to the place she is today.
In 2015, it was “just me, my tripod, my mat and the willingness to share the real s--- behind it all,” she said in an Instagram post, in which she provided a tour of MWH’s new space. “Owning my story and struggles helped me let down all the walls I had built up over the years.”
It was, in part, her openness that drew in a steady following, who, with their feedback, helped Wood-Tepperberg build her platform into what it is today. Their support “made me realize I wasn’t alone,” she said. “Connection and community is what kept me moving forward when I wanted to give up.”
The meaningful interaction with those early followers encouraged Wood-Tepperberg to keep going. From there, she developed and “aligned” with her mission: “To help you see the strength within yourself. When you change your habits (slowly), and consistently, your entire world starts to change. You shift. You see your strengths. You own your weakness. And you learn to love yourself along the way.”
Wood-Tepperberg thanked her following for their early support, which encouraged her to push through the challenges. But she couldn’t have done any of it without her determination and hard work.