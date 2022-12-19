Ashley Graham and Ella Halikas Talk Body Confidence

Ashley Graham and Ella Halikas. Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images, Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit model Ashley Graham and 2021 Swim Search finalist Ella Halikas are talking about all-inclusive body confidence on TikTok and we’re incredibly inspired by their candor.

On Friday, Dec. 16, Halikas shared a clip on TikTok from her interview with Cameron Rogers’s Freckled Foodie and Friends podcast in which she chatted about confidence and the modeling industry.

“I am the most confident I am today as a size 14, the biggest I’ve ever been in my life,” Halikas said in the clip. “It does not matter what size you are—confidence comes in all shapes and sizes and people have such a hard time understanding that.”

Graham duetted the original post, mouthing “word” and nodding her head in agreement to Halikas’s statements about body confidence.

“its a mindset, it doesnt come over night. you have to work on it. and what i know is that everyone (no matter size, age, gender or race) has dealt with confidence issues.. i want you to know you arent alone, its a journey. you got this,” Graham captioned her video response.

Halikas commented on Graham’s post, saying, “queen!!! you just made my night 💖 love you girl!!,” while fans chimed in to the comments section, praising both women for their words of wisdom.

“Yesss 🙌 I wish I knew how to be confident in whatever size I am 🥺,” commented one follower, while another person said, “Both queens. Love the inspiration you both give all us curvy babes 🥰.”

