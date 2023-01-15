Why Florence Pugh Refused to Comply With Hollywood Body Standards

Florence Pugh. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Florence Pugh is starting off 2023 on a high note. The actress is the cover model of Vogue’s Winter 2023 issue, and in a series of TikTok videos promoting the exclusive feature, the 27-year-old actress chatted it up in her home kitchen.

In one clip, Pugh reflected on self-love and why she’s never felt the need to meet unrealistic standards of body image in Hollywood.

“Body image for women is a major thing, from the moment you start growing thighs and bums and boobs and all of it. Everything starts changing, and your relationship with food starts changing,” the Don’t Worry Darling star said.

She then shared a personal story from the beginning of her career, which she called “a weird chapter.”

“I wasn’t complying, and I think that was confusing to people, especially in Hollywood,” Pugh said.

The Little Women actress went on to add that young women in Hollywood are expected to mold their bodies to fit a given role “because that’s just the way that it’s been.”

“When I went and did [a] project, it was expected that you would be on whatever diet you needed to be on, and for me that was just shocking because I’d never done that before,” Pugh said. “... Other people can do that, but yeah, I think I definitely put my foot down in that aspect. I love food.”

Plenty of Vogue’s two million TikTok followers shared their thoughts in the comments section.

One person wrote, “florence pugh is the most perfect soul in the universe,” while an additional fan said, “i don’t want to hear any other celebrity speak about bodies or food but her.”

