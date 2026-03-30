Alix Earle Gives Fans an Unfiltered Look at Reale Actives Before Tomorrow’s Launch

Tomorrow is a big day for Alix Earle fans, as the model and content creator’s brand-new skincare line, Reale Actives, will be available for purchase.

After much anticipation, the 25-year-old New Jersey native revealed the name of her brand and its product lineup on Tuesday, March 24. The four essential skincare products, which are catered to those with acne-prone skin, will go on sale on March 30, and ahead of her line officially hitting the market, Earle took to Instagram to provide her followers with some candid insight regarding the core principles guiding Reale Actives.

“Growing up I always dreamed to see campaign images and models with REAL skin,” Earle wrote in her March 29 caption. “ ... What I dream for with @realeactives is to change the way we think about the state of our skin. I want to prioritize clean and healthy skin over striving for a ‘perfect’ look because honestly that’s just not reality. We all have pores, texture, scars, blemishes, redness, and I think it’s time we embrace it rather than run from it.”

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant has built her loyal online following—with 5.5 million followers on Instagram and another 8.3 million on TikTok—by being candid about everything from her skincare struggles to her breast augmentation. Her fans know and love her for her “get ready with me” videos, and her ability to open up with followers like she would a close girlfriend.

Alongside her message, Earle and several other models were shown using Reale Active products with seemingly unfiltered images showing off their true skin texture. Plenty of Earle’s IG followers clearly felt seen and represented, as they took to the comments section to share their praise.

“You’re so real and have always been so transparent! As an acne prone girlie, I’m so excited to try your products!! 💚,” one fan wrote.

“this campaign is absolutely beautiful 😭,” someone else stated.

“Thank you for showing us real skin 🥹😭,” another person gushed.

“FINALLY 👏👏,” an additional follower cheered.

“I love the non retouch,” one more fan noted of the campaign’s imagery.

Earle developed Reale Actives alongside her dermatologist, Dr. Kiran Mian, and the two formulated “clinically proven products that have transformed [Earle’s] complexion, and [her] confidence,” she noted in last week’s Instagram announcement.

The lineup of Reale Actives products includes a Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm ($29),Exfoliating LHA + BHA Gel Cleanser ($28), 8% Mandelic Acid Serum Concentrate ($39) and Barrier-Boosting Moisturizer( $36). The complete routine will also be available to shop in a convenient kit for $118. Shop Reale Actives here tomorrow starting at 9 a.m. ET.

More fashion and beauty content