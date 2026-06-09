Alix Earle’s recent trip abroad took an unexpected turn, and the content creator shared all the wild details on her TikTok.

Over the weekend, the Reale Actives brand founder traveled to the French Riviera to catch the F1 Monaco Grand Prix with her friends, including Therapuss podcast host Jake Shane and reality TV sensation Anastasia Karanikolaou. Following a night out, she then took to social media to fill her 8.5 million TikTok followers in on the chaotic evening, which apparently included Earle accidentally receiving her “first punch in the face.”

What happened to Alix Earle in Monaco?

Earle kicked off the “Get Ready With Me”-style mini vlog by revealing that she had been up “since 6 a.m.” before immediately adding “and I got punched in the face.” Laughter could be heard from her friends in the background as she continued to apply her skincare routine with a smile. The content creator then set the scene for the evening, noting that they began the party-filled night at a location that “felt like a castle.” After a table was knocked over, spilling drinks all over the star, the squad went to a second party where they met a new group.

“Some of them were saying they were princes of something. I’m not sure,” Earle recalled while using a brush to apply her foundation, joking, “I feel like everyone here is sort of the prince of something.” Throughout the story, she checked in with both Shane and Karanikolaou, who provided their own commentary on the events and revealed that, as they were leaving the second party, the unfortunate moment occurred.

According to Earle, as one of the aforementioned possible princes went to get security’s attention to let their squad out of the venue, the man’s swing made contact with Earle. “He was like, ‘Can you help these girls?’” The content creator recounted through laughter, motioning to show the striking movement before adding, “And I just got rocked in the face. Like, the last thing I have is an image of a fist. That was my first time getting punched in the face, and it—for some reason—brought the vibes up immensely.” You can watch Earle’s full video recapping the story on TikTok here.

Fans react to Alix Earle’s wild night

Earle’s social media fanbase appeared to get a kick (or should we say, a punch) out of the awkward tale, rushing to the comment section to share their thoughts with the content creator and her friends.

“The way I ugly laughed at this video lol,” one follower penned.

“I feel like we’re on FaceTime,” another added. “I love being early to the vlogs.”

“I hope you introduced yourself as America’s Princess 👑,” a user joked, referencing her “princes” remark.

“I love Jakes laugh 😂 it’s the best!” Another wrote, referring to the podcast host’s background quips. Earle replied to the comment, agreeing, “It’s the best laugh ever.”

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