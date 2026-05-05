‘American Idol’ Season 24 Top 5 Live Recap: Who Was Eliminated?

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American Idol was back tonight, and we’ve only got one episode left before the finale on Monday, May 11! The popular singing competition switched things up in a big way this year, with the panel of judges—Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood—throwing plenty of unexpected twists and turns at the contestants.

Tonight, the final five took the stage to narrow the field down to the Top 3 for next week’s three-hour finale. So who made it through and who was sent home? Let’s recap!

Who was eliminated last week on American Idol?

Before we dive into this week, let’s get you all caught up on last week.

The Top 7 were tasked with two challenges for two rounds of performances. First, they each took to the stage to sing the songs of the “tortured poet” herself, Taylor Swift. The judging panel was also joined by comedian and Swift superfan, Nikki Glaser. All of the contestants stood out, putting new and fun spins on Swift’s beloved tunes for an impressive first round.

After that, all seven singers returned to the spotlight to take on songs themed around California. Once again, all the contestants proved they deserved a spot in the semifinals, but the audience was still tasked with sending two of the hopefuls home. Ultimately, Brooks and Daniel Stallworth were eliminated from the competition. Going into tonight’s semifinal, that meant the Top 5 consisted of Jordan McCullough, Chris Tungseth, Hannah Harper, Keyla Richardson and Braden Rumfelt.

You can read our recap of last week’s episode here!

What’s the theme of American Idol this week?

Tonight promised to be a blast from the past, with original judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson making appearances. The former returned to the judging panel, while the latter acted as a special guest mentor for the Top 5. Also, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show’s fifth season, which originally aired in 2006, the contestants each performed a duet with a Season 5 contestant.

And that wasn’t all! The episode proved to be a crossover in more ways than one, as the Top 5 also welcomed cast members from the hit ABC show Dancing With the Stars for “American Idol x Dancing With the Stars”—a round in which the contestants were joined onstage by DWTS pro dancers Jan Ravnik, Gleb Savchenko, Witney Carson and Rylee Arnold.

Keyla Richardson

Richardson kicked off the show with “River Deep, Mountain High” by Tina and Ike Turner, and was joined on the stage by a couple of DWTS pros to elevate her semifinals performance. Before she took to the stage, she got a few tips from Jackson, who applauded her incredible range.

Richie loved the “attitude” Richardson brought to the performance, while Abdul said it was “an honor and a pleasure” to meet her. Underwood noted that having the pros onstage was a great test for her future career, as Richardson would one day have backup dancers.

Chris Tungseth

Tungseth was next up, singing “Northern Attitude” by Noah Khan. In behind-the-scenes footage, the contestant was starstruck by Jackson, grateful for his mentorship. The former judge asked Tungseth what the song choice meant to him, and Tungseth opened up about how he related to the vulnerability in the lyrics.

Abdul loved Tungseth’s tone and the “ache” in his voice, and Underwood called the song selection a “good vocal choice.” Bryan was impressed by the “soaring” notes he hit, joking that he should throw in some dance moves. Richie called the performance “great,” but also felt like the pro dancers momentarily distracted the contestant.

Braden Rumfelt

Rumfelt selected “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims, with Jackson commenting that it was a “big” song. The former judge was pleasantly surprised by Rumfelt’s abilities, but said Rumfelt needed to “get out of his head” and stop overthinking, joking that he ironically needed to “lose control” himself.

Following the performance, Underwood seconded Jackson’s sentiments, while Bryan also felt Rumfelt needed a little more confidence. Richie gave Rumfelt advice to let go while onstage, noting that he “can’t mess up” because the crowd loves what he does. Abdul felt the same, saying that his voice could “fill arenas,” but wanted him to believe in himself more.

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