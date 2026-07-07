Fans Are Loving Anne Hathaway’s Sweet Interaction With a Photographer at ‘The Odyssey’ Premiere

Whether she’s playing the Queen of Genovia or Queen Penelope of Ithaca, one thing’s for sure: Anne Hathaway is always royalty.

The actor has a whirlwind career year in 2026 with multiple blockbuster projects in the pipeline. In April, she channeled her inner pop diva for A24’s daring Mother Mary and in May, she reunited with the cast of the 2006 classic—and my personal favorite watch-on-a-long-flight-comfort-film—The Devil Wears Prada for the highly anticipated sequel. Next up, she’ll be appearing alongside a star-studded cast in Christopher Nolan’s epic The Odyssey, which hits theaters on Friday, July 17.

With the film’s release right around the corner, Hathaway and company are in the midst of their press tour, taking to London this week for multiple events, including the world premiere. And while walking the red carpet in a gorgeous designer gown, Hathaway had a sweet interaction with photographers that quickly caught the eyes of fans online.

Anne Hathaway | Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Hathaway is breathtaking in blue

For the film’s premiere, Hathaway sported a stunning blue gown by designer Jonathan Anderson for Dior. The flowing sleeveless piece was the definition of dreamy, with its sweet silhouette showcasing the actor’s ultimate accessory: her baby bump! In case you missed it, Hathaway announced she and her husband, Adam Shulman, were expecting their third child via a video posted across social media on June 19.

Hathaway kept her accessories to a minimum for the premiere look, sticking with shimmering statement earrings and a few matching silver rings. She wore her long brunette hair down, with subtle caramel highlights visible in the light. Her glam was equally exceptional, with matte skin, warm cheeks and a powerful red lip adding a fun, flirty pop of color against the striking blue hue of her gown. Overall, it was certainly a style fit for the queen!

Fans are loving Hathaway’s reaction to photographers

As noted above, Hathaway was also at the center of a humorous moment while walking the red carpet.

The actor headed into the world premiere, stopping to pose for photos, when—as shown in videos shared by multiple outlets—one photographer “very politely” asked if the star could turn to the side for several shots to show off her aforementioned baby bump. The photographer’s kind request made Hathaway giggle, and she quickly responded, “When you ask like that, of course!”

“See what happens when paparazzi are polite?” One fan quipped in the comment section on Elite Daily’s video of the moment. Meanwhile, the official account for Fisher Price noted, “Using kindness to get the perfect shot of this glowing mama 👏💙.”

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