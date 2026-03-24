’Bridgerton’ Season 5: Netflix Just Revealed Which Couple’s Story Is Coming Next

WARNING: This post contains spoilers for Bridgerton Season 4.

Bridgerton fans, rejoice! Netflix just announced which couple the upcoming fifth season will spotlight, and we’ve already seen a bit of their love story developing!

Which couple will lead Season 5 of Bridgerton?

Following the post-credits scene that ended the Season 4 finale, fans of the show were unsure which Bridgerton family member would follow Benedict and Sophie’s sweet season, with the story seeming to hint at both Eloise and Francesca as possible next stars. Well, we now have a concrete answer, as the next season has officially entered production.

According to an interview published on Netflix’s news site TUDUM, the next season of the hit show will center on Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza). For those caught up with the series, you’ll recall that both Francesca and Michela had a difficult time last season, as Francesca lost her beloved husband, John Stirling (Victor Alli), who was also Michela’s cousin.

“I cannot say enough good things about Hannah and Masali. The two of them have such a beautiful friendship and support each other in such a beautiful way,” showrunner Jess Brownell told the outlet. “But beyond that, I really do think that they are two incredibly talented and special performers. They’re actors who are able to say so much with just an expression, with just their faces.”

Before weathering the on-screen tragedy, the two characters had begun to form a friendship despite their personality differences and had continued to support each other following John’s death. This will likely be a center point for their budding romance in the next season, with Brownwell also telling TUDUM that fans should expect some “big-time yearning.”

Fans react to the reveal on Instagram

Alongside the announcement on TUDUM, Netflix also shared the news on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos featuring the cast, writing in the caption, “Members of the ton rejoice! For Bridgerton Season 5 is officially underway.” And of course, fans of the series were quick to jump into the comment section on the post to react to the news.

“Oh this season is gonna EAT👌🏽🔥🙂‍↕️,” one fan proclaimed. “They’re serving looks are they not? 🙌🏽🔥”

“Also, I would just like to say that this announcement came out on my personal wedding anniversary,” a commenter joked. “So I feel like this is a great, happy sign for Francesca! 😍😂”

“FRANCHAELA WE LOVE YOU!!!! ❤️😍🌈,” another user penned, to which the official Bridgerton Instagram account responded, “The upcoming social season shall be most fruitful, indeed.”

While fans will have to wait to see the new leads step into the spotlight—new seasons of the show are typically released every two years, with Season 4 just ending in March—it’s still an exciting development for fans to look forward to!

More Lifestyle & Celeb: