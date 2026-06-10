Sydney Sweeney Opens Up About the Ending of ‘Euphoria’ With ‘Vanity Fair’

The final episode of Euphoria aired on Sunday, May 31, and despite the time that has passed, it’s still at the forefront of many fans’ minds.

For one, the same day the Season 3 finale was set to air, both creator Sam Levinson and HBO confirmed that the one-and-a-half-hour episode wasn’t merely the end of the season, but the end of the show as a whole. This only further added to fans’ heartbreak, and after a major character died in the penultimate episode—so long, Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi)—viewers quickly worried about which of their favorites would make it out of the finale alive.

Sure enough, the episode proved to be just as shocking as fans had anticipated. Still, while the show’s central character, Rue (played to perfection by Zendaya), met her ultimate end before the credits rolled, several other lead characters did survive the harrowing events of the season. Namely, it was Colman Domingo’s Ali Muhammad, Alexa Demie’s Maddy Perez, Hunter Schafer’s Jules Vaughn, Maude Apatow’s Lexi Howard and Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie Howard who lived to see the credits roll.

And this week, Sweeney sat down to chat about what it was like to shoot the show’s final season, how she reacted to learning about her character’s ending and she even opened up about some alleged “cast drama” during a Q&A with Vanity Fair.

One of the fun facts Sweeney revealed during the conversation was which scene she shot last with the cast and crew. While the finale may have been the final bit of her footage to air, it wasn’t the final scene she shot as Cassie. In fact, the final scene was also perhaps her character’s most emotional moment in the entire series, telling Vanity Fair, “We were out past Lancaster, Alexa and I, and it was when we found Jacob.”

Still, shooting the scene where Cassie learns that her husband was tragically killed in the desert proved to work for the actors’ overwhelming emotions that day. Sweeney added, ”We were, like, crying because we were upset, but then crying in real life. There was a lot of mixed emotions.”

As noted above, the actor also weighed in on the rumors of “drama” swirling around the cast over the years. “Well, I mean, we all grew up together on this show, so it’s honestly crazy to watch how much social media and the press spin things...” Sweeney said. She then noted that none of the cast’s schedules were responsible for holding up filming, given their “first position” status with HBO. You can read Sweeney’s full Q&A with Vanity Fair here.

With Euphoria now in her rearview, Sweeney is officially looking ahead to her next projects. On June 1, Deadline reported that the star had formed her own production company, Honey Trap, and per the outlet, she already has her first film with the label lined up: a reboot of the iconic 1968 film Barbarella.

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