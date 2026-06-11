Nina Agdal Shares Her Favorite Glute Exercises Just in Time for Your Summer Routine

If you’re someone who loves checking out a new, intense workout routine, Nina Agdal’s Instagram account is a must-follow.

A model, content creator, health coach and fitness enthusiast, Agdal often shares her favorite tips, tricks and routines with her 1.8 million followers so they can feel the proverbial burn, too. And this week proved to be no different for the model, who dropped by social media to let fans in on her absolute favorite moves for working out the glutes just in time for summer.

Nina Agdal’s favorite “🍑” exercises

The content creator started the video by posing in a coordinating slate-gray workout set with bright pink sneakers, giving viewers a sneak peek at her results. From there, she jumped right into her set, beginning with Cable Glute Kickbacks. This move involved Agdal positioning herself on a workbench with one leg bent while the other leg kicked straight out behind her, attached to a weight machine for tight, controlled movements to target the glutes and thighs.

Agdal’s next move involved her full body, tackling some deep Dumbbell Sumo Squats. As the name suggests, the model added extra weight to the squat for more definition, showing viewers her form while simultaneously working her arms, legs and glutes. Next up was a set of classic Hip Thrusts, for which she added even more weight via a belt connected to an impressive barbell. Finally, she finished everything off with 45-Degree Glute Raises, which had the model engaging her core and back muscles for another full-body targeted move that also benefits the glutes.

“Okkkkk yasss girl 🍑🍑🍑,” fellow content creator JoJo Fletcher applauded in the comment section. Meanwhile, Hannah Edwards quipped, “Going to the gym right now 😍.”

As noted above, Agdal—who shares a daughter, Esmé, with husband and fellow influencer, Logan Paul—is extremely passionate about health and fitness. She’s so passionate, in fact, that she created “The Agdal Method” back in March 2020: an app-based program offering users easy-to-follow workout guides, nutrition tips and more.

And while the model might’ve taken a short hiatus from the world of fitness while navigating motherhood, she’s actively looking for ways to recenter herself in it, telling Haute Living in 2025, “I want to return to work, but I’m figuring out what that looks like and the best way to do it, especially since I do want more kids. I’ve been in the fitness and wellness industry for a long time, so I’m exploring how to dive back into work while spending time with my daughter and trying to get pregnant again.”

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