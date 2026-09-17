Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Message in Honor of Husband Patrick’s 31st Birthday

Happy birthday to three-time Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes! The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback turns 31 today, Thursday, Sept. 17, and no one is more excited to celebrate the professional athlete than his wife, Brittany.

The Kansas City Current co-owner shared a sweet Instagram post in honor of her husband earlier today, featuring adorable family photos alongside the couple’s three children: Sterling, Bronze and Golden. In the first image of the photo dump, Patrick stood in the family’s kitchen with his older two children at his feet while he held Golden on his shoulders.

Individual snapshots of Patrick with each of his kiddos were also featured in the carousel, while Brittany also included a few candid images. Brittany appeared in the second-to-last slide, which featured the family of five posing alongside Bluey, while Patrick snuggled up with all three of his kids in the final photo.

“Happy Birthday Babe!!” Brittany wrote to Patrick in her caption. “You mean the world to us🥹🫶🏼 hope you feel so special and loved today but truly everyday you’re so special to us! The heart of our family, we love you the MOST!❤️.”

Plenty of Brittany’s 2.1 million followers on the platform chimed into the comments section to wish the professional athlete a very happy birthday.

“What a gorgeous family!” one fan remarked. “You can see how much the children are loved! No matter what Patrick does on the field, it will never surpass the family that he and his wife have created off of the field!”

“Happy birthday to the 🐐,” the official Whoop account wrote.

“Come on! Cuties,” sportscaster Erin Andrews gushed. “Happy Bday.”

“HBD @patrickmahomes,” Charissa Thompson of Fox Sports chimed.

“Happy Birthday , cheers to 31🍻,” the official Coors Light account added.

Earlier this week, the Chiefs played the team’s first game of the 2026 regular season, earning a 31-10 victory over the Denver Broncos. In addition to the Monday Night Football game resulting in a win, Patrick returned to the field following the torn ACL and LCL he sustained in his left knee last December. Once again, Brittany hyped up her husband following his return to play just nine months after his injury.

“Just so thankful you are back on the field 15!❤️,” she captioned her Instagram carousel on Tuesday, Sept. 15, the day after the game was played. Brittany was in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on her spouse, clad in a denim ALAÏA set, white pointed-toe Coperni boots and an Alexander McQueen bag.

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