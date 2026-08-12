Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Family Photos From Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp

With the 2026 NFL regular season on the horizon, the Kansas City Chiefs officially started training camp at the end of July. And on Tuesday, Aug. 11, Brittany Mahomes, wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable family photo dump from a recent training session at Missouri Western State University.

In the first photo of yesterday’s Instagram post, Brittany posted a snapshot of her family of five while clad in a black and white Adidas ensemble. She and Patrick grinned for the camera as they huddled with their children, Sterling, Bronze and Golden. While the second slide was another full family shot, the third picture was a cute snap of Patrick sprawled out on the field with his kids. Brittany joined her family in the next flick, while several candid photos followed, including the couple’s kiddos interacting with the team’s mascot, K.C. Wolf.

Brittany captioned her post simply with two hearts in the team’s colors: “❤️💛.”

Plenty of the former professional soccer player’s 2.1 million followers on the platform chimed into the comments section with excitement over the upcoming season. Meanwhile, others remarked upon the adorable family photos.

“the sweetest 💛,” the official Kansas City Current account wrote.

“🔥 obsessed! Beautiful family ❤️💛,” one fan stated.

“KC’s family!! We love you all!❤️,” another comment read.

“Could 👏 not👏 be👏 cuter!!!” a follower cheered.

“Cutest fam ❤️💛,” someone else declared.

During the off-season, the Mahomes family has been enjoying plenty of quality time together, traveling to Hawai’i, per Brittany’s Instagram feed, and getting some new family photos taken. The celebrity couple has remained booked and busy over the last several months, attending the high-profile Swift-Kelce wedding and making appearances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

And earlier this month, Brittany played an instrumental role in the opening of KC Current Studios, the team’s brand-new production and broadcast facility. As a co-owner of the NWSL squad, she was present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Aug. 3, where she spoke out on the power of storytelling and sports.

“One of my favorite things about sports is what happens beyond the game, whether it’s the confidence, the friendships, the inspiration, the impact on young boys and girls who see what’s possible,” she stated. “Those stories matter and they deserve to be shared.”

The Chiefs will play their first preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 15, againt the Los Angeles Rams. Following preseason play, the team’s regular season will kick off on Monday, Sept. 14, when they face off against the Denver Broncos.

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