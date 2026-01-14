Brooks Nader Reveals Her Favorite Projects to Date—and the Answer May Surprise You
At only 28 years old, Brooks Naders’s résumé is already packed—and it’s appearing as if it will only continue to grow in 2026. However, before the second season of her debut Hulu series Love Thy Nader commences later this year, the longtime model turned television personality sat down with former Summer House star, Paige DeSorbo, to chat about some of her most-loved accomplishments in her career thus far.
The pair linked up for an episode of In Bed with Paige Paige DeSorbo on Amazon Live. The online show has hosted previous guests, including Jersey Shore’s Jenni “JWoww” Farley and former Catfish: The TV Show co-host Kamie Crawford.
Toward the mid-point of her own interview, Nader was asked by DeSorbo about her “favorite project” on her own list of accolades thus far, and while Nader admitted that it was “hard to choose”, she ultimately pinned two standout successes.
“Our show on Hulu has been the greatest joy of my life, and it’s not over, obviously,” Nader began her response. The inaugural season of Love Thy Nader—which stars Nader’s three younger sisters, Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane, as well—launched in August of 2025. By November, the streaming platform and its four leading ladies revealed that it would be returning for its second season in 2026; its exact date has not been disclosed at the time of publication.
“But another one that people think that I, like, kind of sh-t on all the time—but it was actually the best experience ever—was Dancing With the Stars,” Nader continued. She competed on the 33rd season of the competition show, which has been on-air for over 20 years, and was eliminated with her partner, Gleb Savchenko, following the show’s “Dedication Night.”
“It was the best experience ever, and everyone thinks I’m, like, bitter about it, but I had the best time,” Nader explained. Her on-screen partnership with Savchenko blossomed into a public relationship following her stint on the show; however, their connection ultimately turned sour. In Season 1 of Love Thy Nader, she alleged that the 42-year-old was unfaithful.
However, the professional dancer previously denied any infidelity accusations before they appeared on the big screen. In a conversation with ENews!, Savchenko said, “I’m not a cheater. I’m actually a family guy. I’m a relationship guy.” In December, Nader said on Bravo’s late-night program Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that Savchenko “sued” her following the cheating claims.