‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 Winner Witney Carson Shares Exciting News on ‘GMA’

Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson certainly has plenty of reasons to celebrate this week.

On Monday, Aug. 17, the two-time Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy winner stopped by Good Morning America ahead of her guest appearance on tonight’s episode of Dancing With the Stars: the Next Pro. And while chatting with host Michael Strahan, Carson shared not one, but two exciting announcements!

First, the pro dancer unveiled who she’d been paired with on the forthcoming 35th season of the hit ABC competition series. Sitting beside Strahan, Carson turned a shimmering disco ball to reveal the face of comedian Guillermo Rodriguez, who is best known for his work with Jimmy Kimmel. Rodriguez was one of four contestants revealed earlier this year alongside reality TV stars Ciara Miller and Maura Higgins, and Savannah Bananas baseman Jackson Olson.

Carson and Rodriguez are also the first official pro/celeb pairing to be announced by the program. Upon learning of the fun matchup, Carson told the host, “Dude, I was stoked. I think he is so sweet. He’s so fun. That’s exactly what I need in this season of life that I’m in, just someone who’s fun, personable.”

Of course, that wasn’t the only major news Carson had in store for fans. As stated above, the ballroom superstar arrived at the morning show ready to share two announcements. With her future dance partner revealed, the host also joked that she’d be joined on the hardwood floor by a third “partner,” revealing that Carson is currently expecting her third child with husband Carson McAllister.

“I’ll actually be the first professional dancer to compete being this far along pregnant, which is scary but also exciting,” Carson exclusively told People, in part, of her Season 35 plans. “And I’m hoping that if everything goes well and the baby’s healthy, that it’ll be a really great experience.”

Carson returns to DWTS this year as the reigning pro champion, having taken home first place on Season 34 alongside her celeb partner, conservationist Robert Irwin, who now hosts the aforementioned spin-off series Dancing With the Stars: the Next Pro. Her 2025 victory marked her second Mirrorball win, with her first in 2014, after she shared the dance floor with actor and fan-favorite contestant Alfonso Ribeiro, who went on to co-host the main show for the last four years.

Congratulations to Carson and her family on their exciting news, and be sure to tune in to GMA again on Wednesday, Sept. 2, to see the full cast of Season 35 be announced!

More Lifestyle & Celeb