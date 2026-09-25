Dove Cameron’s Unique, Edgy Wedding Day Look Has Us Ready to Say ‘I Do’

On Thursday, Sept. 24, Dove Cameron and Damiano David tied the knot in a chic Italian wedding ceremony wearing matching suits, and we’re honestly obsessed with their daring designer duds.

A recording artist and actor best known for her roles on the Disney Channel series Liv and Maddie and the mega-popular Descendants franchise, Cameron was first romantically linked with David—the lead singer of the band Måneskin—in late 2023. From there, they made their relationship red carpet official in 2024 and were often spotted supporting each other at live shows and events.

Then, in October 2025, TMZ reported that the two were engaged when fans noticed Cameron rocking a ring on that all-important finger. While the two stayed quiet about the rumors through the holiday season, Cameron took to social media in January 2026 to confirm that David had indeed popped the question, and she had said yes. “My favourite part of being alive 💍,” Cameron penned in the caption alongside a carousel of romantic snapshots of the duo.

As noted above, the two made it official this week, with Vogue confirming the news alongside photos of Cameron and David at their wedding venue. Per the outlet, the newlyweds began their weekend-long celebration with “a civil ceremony at the town hall of Montalcino, Tuscany.”

The couple also kept their rock n’ roll vibes at an all-time high for their wedding-ready ensembles. The groom wore a cool, cream-colored suit by Giuliva Heritage, while the bride opted out of the traditional wedding gown for the ceremony, instead embracing a unique suited look complete with a dramatic cape and a cinched belt at the waistline, all custom-made by Giorgio Armani.

Cameron left her long, dark tresses down for the occasion, styling her hair sleek and straight with a center part. Her bridal makeup was equally edgy, featuring strong eyebrows, curled eyelashes and a blend of deep pinks on the cheeks and lips.

Before the “I dos,” the couple also sat down with Vogue Italia to chat about their engagement and forthcoming nuptials. There, Cameron told the outlet, in part, about living their love story in the spotlight: “Because of the way the internet works, people only see the big moments ... But in between that, there were two months when we were just grocery shopping, cooking and figuring out our new juicer.”

Best wishes to Cameron and David as they continue their sure-to-be stylish wedding weekend!

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