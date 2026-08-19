Drew Barrymore Shares Unique Perspective on Embracing the Process of Aging

In a society that often encourages women to chase the fountain of youth, Drew Barrymore is taking a stand against the notion that there’s a problem with the natural process of aging. In an Instagram reel she posted to her account on Tuesday, Aug. 18, the 51-year-old actor and producer flipped her hair for the camera while displaying a powerful message on the screen, which was set to the tune of “Best of My Love” by The Emotions.

“The goal isn’t to look 25,” Barrymore declared. “It’s to make 25 year olds excited for their 50s.”

Barrymore further clarified her stance in her caption, where she wrote “This is my goal! I hear it only gets better too.” Clearly, plenty of the Charlie’s Angels star’s 1.7 million followers felt seen by her post, as many of them chimed into the comments section to concur with her viewpoint.

“YES to THIS !” pal and fellow A-lister Reese Witherspoon wrote.

“Yeeesssssss!!! When a younger woman tells me that she wants to ‘be just like you when I grow up’ I know I’m doing something right,” one follower shared.

“Drew, I’m 93½. You get the 25-year-olds excited about 50 and I’ll work on getting the 50-year-olds excited about their 90’s. Deal? 💛,” someone else stated.

“I’m beyond thrilled to report that I actually get this comment all the time from young people about [aging],” anther follower offered. “I’m doing it, Drew!! Making them not afraid to get older, they say…or that they can’t wait. The best is always yet to come. 😍.”

“i thought this was just older adults coping but once i reached my mid 30's i realized that they were telling the truth. every single thing in my life is multitudes better now ❤️,” one comment read.

Barrymore often uses her social media profiles to encourage her fans to not fear the natural process of aging, like in a reel she posted back in December 2025. She showed off her fresh face while zooming in on the earned crows feet around her eyes while noting that “aging is a privilege that I will never take for granted.”

And in a more recent reel, posted in May, Barrymore posted about embracing the lines on her face, showcasing footage of herself laughing and smiling. “It has been such an honor to earn every single line I have on my face!!!!” she wrote at the time.

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