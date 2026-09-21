Get Taylor Swift’s Game-Day Look With These 5 Kansas City Chiefs Tank Tops

By now, you’ve likely seen the viral moment that resulted in last night’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Indianapolis Colts. In addition to a 33-30 overtime victory, the Chiefs had one of their most-famous fans in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium: Travis Kelce’s wife, 14-time Grammy Award winning musician Taylor Swift.

Prior to the game going into overtime, Swift’s first quarter reaction to her tight end hubby’s touchdown quickly circulated online. After Kelce scored his first touchdown of the 2026 regular season on a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the “Wood” singer flashed her massive wedding ring while appearing to gleefully scream “That’s my husband!”

The moment, which sweetly captured Swift’s excitement over Kelce’s achivement on the field, also drew attention to the musician’s ensemble for the Sunday Night Football game. While Swifties realized that the 36-year-old artist was clothed in a WEAR by Erin Andrews tank top, the garment quickly sold out.

So, while you unfortunately can’t twin with Swift at the moment (unless the brand does a restock!) we found a few similar styles that you can “add to cart” before the Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins this Sunday, Sept. 27, at 1 p.m. ET.

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PacSun

Channel Swift’s look with a spaghetti strap tank top that boasts the Chiefs name and logo. This white scoop neck top features adjustable straps and is slightly cropped for a trendy fit.

Etsy

A close match to the “I Knew It, I Knew You” singer’s red top from yesterday’s game, this Etsy tank is currently 10% off, so snag it while it’s on sale.

Abercrombie & Fitch

We love a cozy, ribbed tank with a built-in bra, and this white one from Abercrombie & Fitch helps you display your team pride whether you’re attending a game or tuning in from your couch at home.

Fanatics

If you’re ready to embrace the coziness of the fall season but still want to show off your summer tan, this midweight ribbed tank is the perfect compromise. We love how simplistic the sporty element is, so if you’re looking for something that’s a bit more subtle, this one’s for you.

Kansas City Chiefs Store

Yet another sporty and cool piece to add to your game-day wardrobe, this tank features a football graphic on the front and “Chiefs Kingdom” stitching on the back neckline. Show it off by wearing your hair up in a high ponytail while cheering on your favorite squad.

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