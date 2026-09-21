Lili Reinhart’s Romantic ‘Love Hypothesis’ Press Tour Looks, Ranked

Look, we know some fashion lovers have grown tired of the whole “method dressing” trend on the red carpet—we know, but we can’t relate!

Honestly, we can’t get enough of the playful way stars are embracing their on-screen personas in their IRL fashion choices, creating memorable, headline-making moments as they channel their characters’ aesthetics (think Ariana Grande for Wicked and Zendaya for… well, just about anything!).

Lili Reinhart | Neil Mockford/Getty Images

And the latest star to dominate the trend is Lili Reinhart, who’s been stealing the show over the last few weeks while promoting her forthcoming Prime Video romantic comedy, The Love Hypothesis. Based on Ali Hazelwood’s bestselling novel of the same name, Reinhart has taken method dressing to a new level, channeling the entire romance genre rather than just her character. Needless to say, this has created some seriously nostalgic moments that will definitely feature in every end-of-year “Best Dressed” list.

With this in mind, we’ve ranked our top five favorite looks from Reinhart’s press tour (so far) ahead of the film’s release on Wednesday, Sept. 23!

5. 13 Going on 30

Lili Reinhart | TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Starting strong with this incredible reference to Jennifer Garner’s iconic 13 Going on 30 day look, this sleek, lace-lined slip dress and polka dot jacket combo brought us right back to childhood. As if the ensemble alone wasn’t impressive enough in its accuracy, Marie Claire recently revealed in an exclusive that the vintage Nanette Lepore coat Reinhart sported was the “only copy of the jacket” from the film, which the actor tracked down through Instagram.

4. Uptown Girls

Next, we have Reinhart’s most recent rom-com rendition (at the time of this article’s publication): a direct nod to Brittany Murphy’s dreamy designer dress in Uptown Girls. According to the actor’s Instagram caption, the look hails from Blumarine’s Spring/Summer 2002 collection. From the silky fabric florals to the delicate beaded details, it’s precisely as magical as Reinhart described.

3. Miss Congeniality

Lili Reinhart | TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

You know a look is memorable when simply walking in it gives viewers a full flashback! Anyone who grew up in the early 2000s could easily pick this legendary purple bandage dress from Miss Congeniality—originally worn by Sandra Bullock’s character after her makeover montage—out of a lineup. As reported by USA Today, Reinhart also received some love from the inaugural icon herself when Bullock stopped by the comments, writing, “Stunning! Now all you need is a crown and a stunt mat to break your fall.”

2. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Reinhart left fans gasping when she stopped by social media last week to share snapshots of herself in this memorable number while promoting The Love Hypothesis in Brazil. As rom-com fans already know, Kate Hudson’s character wore this striking silky style during a major moment in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. The gown—a collaboration between designers Carolina Herrera and Karen Patch—features a daringly dipped back with criss-cross detailing, and its unique silhouette still lives rent-free in our minds decades later.

1. Ever After: A Cinderella Story

How could we not put this spectacular nod to one of the most underrated romance films of all time at number one (we said what we said)?! While not an exact one-for-one look, Reinhart called on designer Rodarte for a custom gown to channel the sparkling style of Drew Barrymore’s character in Ever After: A Cinderella Story. Like Bullock, Barrymore also gave the ensemble her blessing on Instagram, humorously noting that Reinhart was “putting the period in period piece 💅.”

More Lifestyle & Celeb