Looking for Postpartum Workout Tips? Emily DiDonato Has You Covered

Emily DiDonato is never one to gatekeep, whether it be revealing her secrets for the perfect blush application or detailing her favorite postpartum tips!

Back in May, the model welcomed her third child, Jack Peterson, sharing the exciting news with her 2.8 million followers on Instagram. Before the birth, DiDonato had been taking fans along every step of her pregnancy journey, sharing her candid thoughts and favorite tips for other parents-to-be. And this openness didn’t stop once Jack entered the world, as the mom of three has continued to give fans a peek inside her daily routines.

For those out of the loop, DiDonato has been posting videos on social media as part of what she's named the “Postpartum Comeback Series.” This week alone, she’s shared the seven nutrition rules she is “living by” to feel her best, as well as the five pelvic floor exercises she’s doing to “rebuild her core postpartum.” To read our full recap of her nutrition routine, click here!

On Wednesday, Aug. 12, DiDonato broke down the five steps of her core exercise routine in a carousel shared to her Instagram grid. As noted above, the moves all specifically target the pelvic floor, helping to strengthen the muscles beneath the uterus. The model also tagged trainer Elise Young in the post, crediting her with the moves.

To begin, DiDonato laid out an exercise mat and performed “bird dogs”—i.e., she positioned herself on all fours, extending her arm and the opposite leg simultaneously before bringing them back in as a sort of crunch. Then, she turned over on her back for some aptly named “dead bugs,” which involved lying on her back and keeping her arms and legs in the air as she stretched. She then noted she performed “lots of bridge variations” with weights, as well as some classic “goblet squats.” Finally, she wrapped everything up with some challenging-looking “bear holds.”

Before she posted her exercise routine, DiDonato took to her Instagram Story to tell fans how she’d been feeling about getting back in the gym in general, writing, “I’ve been so much better able to start moving again after this third pregnancy ... This has been my easiest recovery by far because I came into this pregnancy super strong.”

“Love you getting all your strength back. ❤️,” one fan wrote in the comment section of the video on Instagram. Meanwhile, another user added, “Yes, I needed to see this.”

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