Nina Agdal Shares Sweet Family Moments From ‘Upstate Summer’ With Logan Paul

Nina Agdal and her family are making the most of their summer together. The Danish model shared a sweet carousel of photos and video with her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Monday, Aug. 10, and we can’t get enough of her adorable fam.

Lately, Agdal, 34, and her husband, 31-year-old pro wrestler Logan Paul, have been creating memories with their daughter, Esmé, doing everything from picking blueberries to fishing and more. In the cover image of the model’s social media post, the trio posed for the camera while showing off the fruits of their labor. Agdal and Esmé snuggled up in the next slide, while the two also grinned for a snapshot while showing off a fish they caught. The mother-daughter duo enjoyed a snack together in another photo, while Agdal also included several selfies, food snaps and pics alongside her partner in her content dump.

“A perfectly under stimulating Upstate summer ♥️,” Agdal captioned her summer roundup.

Plenty of the model and mom’s friends and fans chimed into the comments section to remark upon the precious family moments.

“😍😍😍,” content creator Remi Bader gushed.

“🥹🥹🥹,” former gymnast Olivia Dunne added in the form of emoji.

“The best kind,” fellow model and mom Hunter McGrady wrote.

“Most gorgeous fam ❤️,” another comment read.

“This is the dream,” DJ Xandra Pohl admitted.

“the best mommy,” author Serena Kerrigan added.

“all my girls ❤️,” Paul sweetly stated.

While Agdal and Paul went public with their romance in July 2022, the two got engaged while in Lake Como, Italy the following summer. They then tied the knot in the same location in August 2025, shortly after welcoming their baby girl in September 2024. Since then, the couple have occasionally shared snippets of their sweet family life with their social media followers. Agdal has also been candid about how motherhood has changed her life and helped her to “evolve so much as a person so quickly,” she told Haute Living last fall.

“Everyone has their own journey,” Agdal added. “I don’t think I was prepared for how big the change of having a baby is for a woman. You definitely hear about it, and people say you can’t prepare for it—and that’s the truest statement of all time. You simply cannot prepare for what happens when your baby enters the world—in the most magical, positive and out-of-body-experience way.”

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