‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Finale Full Recap: Who Died, Who Survived, Fan Reactions and More

Well, it’s official: Euphoria is over. As reported by Deadline, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and HBO confirmed that, after much speculation, the finale of the show’s third season was also the series finale—and needless to say, it’s been quite a wild ride to get here!

The hit show debuted in June 2019, quickly garnering attention for the incredible cinematography, unique soundtrack and trend-defying makeup looks. With the plot following a group of high school students as they navigated the chaotic challenges of growing up in a modern world, Season 1 took home three Primetime Emmy Awards and found breakout stars in its vibrant cast of young actors, including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow and more.

Following the first season’s heartbreaking finale, fans patiently awaited the second season, which hit HBO in January 2022. The eight-episode arc saw the characters still making their way through high school but with more adult challenges and anxiety-inducing dilemmas. The sophomore season also earned lead actor Zendaya her second Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, making her the youngest two-time acting winner.

Earlier this year, viewers finally received the highly anticipated third season following a nearly four-year-long wait. Season 3, which began airing on HBO in April, took a significant turn away from the series’s previous tone and storyline. Out of high school and into the adult world, the characters all found themselves in stickier situations than ever, with shady new characters, unexpected betrayals and even a couple of major deaths all part of the shocking storyline.

Everything came to a head on Sunday, May 31, when the special hour-and-a-half-long finale episode—the longest in the series’s entire run—aired. So, right about now, we imagine you’re probably asking yourself...

What happened on the series finale of Euphoria?

Following the shocking penultimate episode, which saw Nate Jacobs (Elordi) killed by a snake after being buried underground by a group of men he owed millions of dollars to, the characters picked up where they left off. Maddy (Demie) was now controlled by Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje)—a ruthless drug lord and strip club owner—after asking for his help in saving Cassie (Sweeney) from the same men who were responsible for Nate’s death.

The finale episode kicked off with Rue (Zendaya) escaping Wayne (Toby Wallace) and Faye (Chloe Cherry) after she was caught going through Alamo’s safe. Rue ran for her life down a dirt road, but was captured and (quite literally) dragged back to the house; however, an unseen character intervened and saved her life. From there, we saw Maddy and Cassie at a diner moments after discovering Nate’s body, both despondent. Maddy asked Cassie, “What do I do?” referring to her deal with Alamo, to which Cassie responded, “We’ll figure it out together.” Maddy kissed her on the head, and the former besties seemed to have fully reconciled.

Returning to Rue, we saw that Alamo had intervened for her, confronting her about the IDs she stole from his safe. He commented that she appeared to be in pain after the attempted escape, and offered her a bottle of painkillers he claimed to take “for his back.” Rue took one, and Alamo demanded she take a week off to heal, saying he’d pay for the expenses. After a hospital visit, Rue crashed at Ali’s (Colman Domingo) home to heal on his couch. While listening to a Bible verse on audiobook, Rue fought the urge to take another painkiller, ultimately taking another dose.

Rue woke up the next morning to the news that Fezco (Angus Cloud) had escaped prison, using “parkour” as he told her he would. She celebrated with Ali before leaving to return to her childhood home. After sneaking inside, she was reunited with her mother, who embraced her.

We then cut back to Rue on the couch from the evening before, revealing that she had never actually woken up. Instead, she’d unintentionally overdosed on the pills Alamo gave her, and the subsequent scenes were her dying visions. Rue reached out, mentally returning to her childhood home, where she and her mother were joined in the vision by her late father. She died on Ali’s couch.

Ali arrived and discovered her, realizing the pills Alamo gave her were not painkillers, but fentanyl. He added Rue’s name to his book, where he documented the youth he’d lost in his mission to keep them drug-free. He then attended an Addicts’ Anonymous meeting, giving a powerful monologue about how he was “giving up” on helping people (and honestly, just give Domingo his Golden Globe now, because his performance was easily the best of the season).

We saw the other characters learn of Rue’s death. Jules silently painted her portrait, smiling before stepping away. Lexi (Apatow) and Cassie talked about their old friend, with Cassie noting that Rue had a “nice smile.” Maddy stopped by to pick up money from Cassie to pay Alamo, hitching a ride back to his club with one of his men.

Arriving back at Alamo’s club, Ali entered the establishment in a military uniform and demanded to speak with the man in charge, introducing himself as a “friend of Rue.” Instead of Alamo, he was greeted by G (Marshawn Lynch), one of Alamo’s men, who threatened him. Things took a turn when Ali revealed he was carrying a shotgun, cocking it beneath the table, the noise immediately signaling to those around that trouble was about to go down. Ali made G sit with him and answer questions about what happened to Rue. After G lied about her death, Ali shot and killed him, causing chaos in the club.

Ali once again demanded to speak with Alamo, who finally revealed himself, but quickly used Maddy as a human shield. He challenged Ali to fire. After a tense standoff, Alamo threw Maddy to the ground and retrieved his own weapon from one of his men. When Alamo asked who sent Ali, he simply answered, “Rue,” which Maddy overheard, as Alamo quipped that Ali had a “score to settle.”

The two men then decided to handle their dispute with a good old-fashioned western-style quick draw. Alamo asked one of his workers to take a champagne bottle from the bar and roll it along the counter, telling Ali that, once it hit the floor, they’d both shoot. However, Alamo fired early—only to find that the gun he’d been handed was empty. Realizing Alamo had been betrayed by his own men, Ali took the shot after the bottle hit the ground, killing him. Now free of Alamo’s debt, Maddy left the club with the money she’d originally gotten from Cassie to pay him.

The finale ended with Ali traveling to the home of the Christian family Rue met in the season premiere, where he introduced himself as Rue’s father and led them in saying grace. Looking across the table, he saw Rue sitting on the other end. She smiled at him, adding her own “Amen” before the credits rolled.

How did fans react to the end of Euphoria?

While there had been speculation for weeks over whether Euphoria would return for a fourth season, the confirmation that this was the end left fans mourning not only their favorite characters but the show itself. Many took to the series’s official Instagram page to share their thoughts in its various comment sections.

“Y’all need to pay for all the emotional damage y’all caused us,” one fan quipped on a post honoring Rue’s character.

“Literally CRIED with Fezco scene,” a commenter penned, “And SOOOOBBEEED with Rue 😭.”

“Every season of Euphoria had Zendaya delivering her finest work yet 💜🖤,” another added.

“Euphoria will forever be my favorite series,” one fan concluded. “Thank you, Euphoria, for being a part of my life! 🥺❤️.”

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