Did Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Get Married? Explaining the Rumors

If you’ve been hearing rumors that fans believe Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper might’ve secretly gotten married, fret not, confused friends! We’re here to explain all the gossip.

Did Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper get married?

For those out of the romance gossip loop, Hadid and Cooper have been romantically linked since late 2023, when the two were spotted out to dinner together in New York, per Cosmopolitan. Over the next year, rumors surrounding the pair grew as they were spotted in public together more frequently, with the speculation coming to a head when Hadid “hard launched” their relationship on Instagram in May 2025. The model shared a photo set documenting her 30th birthday party, and among the candid snapshots was a photo of herself and the actor mid-smooch.

Since then, the private pair have kept things mostly low-key; however, they were back on fans’ radars over the weekend when multiple outlets reported that the couple was seen out and about in Paris wearing matching rings on those *very special* fingers. This immediately prompted fans to wonder if the two had gotten engaged or even secretly married—though, at the time of this article’s publication, neither Hadid nor Cooper has commented on the matter.

Still, for fans keeping track of the couple, this revelation might not be too surprising. After all, in December 2025, a source reportedly told the Daily Mail that the Academy Award-nominated actor had spoken to Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, about a potential engagement. They exclusively told the outlet, “Bradley asked Yolanda for Gigi’s hand in marriage. He wants her to know how serious he is about Gigi and how he plans to build a solid family with her in New York.”

This news also comes after the model shared another Instagram post that had fans doing a double-take earlier this summer. On July 10, Hadid dropped a 20-photo carousel on the app captioned “joy+jetlag.” The curated collection of snapshots gave fans a peek into her stacked season, showing off a few fashion-forward outfits—including the to-die-for pink gown she wore to longtime friend Taylor Swift’s wedding—as well as some candid shots of her and her friends traveling. In the final photo of the set, Hadid rested her head on the shoulder of a man wearing a baseball cap.

While the mystery gentleman had his back to the camera as she took a classic mirror selfie, followers were quick to ask if he was, in fact, who they thought he was. “Who is the man on the last slide??” One fan inquired in the comments, while another outright asked, “Is that Bradley Cooper?!”

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