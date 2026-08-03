Sophie Cunningham Makes a Statement With Feather-Trimmed Designer Jeans Ahead of Fever Victory

In addition to being a force out on the court, Sophie Cunningham is quickly becoming one of the top athletes to watch where tunnel fashion is concerned. The Indiana Fever guard added to her list of impressive pregame ’fits with her ensemble on Friday, July 31, ahead of her team facing off against the Portland Fire.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Cunningham, 29, arrived to the Moda Center in Oregon in a white Abercrombie tee and an impressive pair of Feather-Trim Cotton Twill Straight-Leg Jeans by LaPointe ($1,950). The cream-colored pants, adorned with ostrich feathers, feature a high rise and straight leg and made for a showstopping look. The WNBA star kept the rest of her outfit simple, also sporting a white tee from Abercrombie & Fitch, a pair of yellow mules and a matching Elleme bag. She was styled by SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and assistant editor, Liz Wentworth, ahead of Friday’s game.

Sophie Cunningham | Amanda Loman/Getty Images

“Game slay,” Cunningham wrote in a TikTok of the look before joking, “Plucked these feathers from the birds on our farm.”

Perhaps Cunningham’s fire pregame ’fit served as a good luck charm, as the Fever defeated the Fire by a final score of 112-98. During her 27 minutes on the court, Cunningham scored 13 points and made 3 assists, while securing a 60% 3-point field goal percentage.

Once again, the Fever took the court on Sunday, Aug. 2, this time against the Minnesota Lynx. Yesterday’s game resulted in a close 108-100 victory for the Lynx, though Cunningham maintained a 100% 3-point field goal percentage on the night. Ahead of tipoff, she kept things more casual this time around, sporting a white tee, black Adidas athletic shorts and a yellow sweater slung over her shoulders. Cunningham wore her blonde locks loose and capped things off with a pair of sneakers.

Sophie Cunningham | Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

On Sunday, the professional athlete took to her Instagram account to share a carousel of recent pregame outfits and plenty of Spicy Sophie action from the court with her 3.5 million followers on the platform. Cunningham also included several snapshots of her interactions with fans as she signed autographs for her young fans.

“That’s my girl 💟,” teammate Monique Billings gushed.

“The baddest 🔥,” broadcaster Emily Austin added.

“Seriously those pants 🐐,” journalist Nadine Bubeck added.

Next up, the Fever will take on the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. at home. The game will be streamed for fans on Prime Video.

More SI Lifestyle fashion content