Stassi Schroeder Teases What Fans Can Expect From ‘House of Stassi’ Ahead of Series Premiere

Fans got to know Stassi Schroeder during her eight-season stint on Vanderpump Rules, and now, the reality star and podcast host is letting the public into her inner circle once again with her new show, House of Stassi.

Ahead of the reality show’s series premiere tonight, Wednesday, July 29, on Freeform, Schroeder spoke with Byrdie about everything from her favorite beauty products to her favorite wellness practices of the moment. And, of course, the New York Times best-selling author also shared what she’s most excited for fans to see on the brand-new show, House of Stassi.

“It feels so right to be back in this way with my own show alongside my family and chosen family this time,” Schroeder told the outlet. “I’m excited for fans to see me in a different light as a wife and mother. I wish I could say the Dark Passenger was gone for good… but I think we all know she will make appearances this season.”

As fans well know, Schroeder refers to her less-flattering alter ego as “the Dark Passenger,” a term borrowed from Showtime’s Dexter. She playfully uses the phrase to describe losing her cool or lashing out during stressful situations.

House of Stassi, which streams the next day on Hulu, follows Schroeder’s family life with husband Beau Clark and their two children, Hartford and Messer, as well as showcasing drama among the TV personality’s friend circle. In tonight’s two-episode series premiere, Schroeder attempts to reconcile with her former bestie, fellow Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney, while she also patches things up with her sister, Georgi Aubin.

And while Schroeder stated that it’s “hard to choose” a favorite moment from filming House of Stassi’s first season while chatting with the outlet, she teased that it has to do with her husband: “I don’t want to give it away, but I think it has to be when Beau finally puts an end to tattoo-gate,” she shared with Byrdie. “He completely shocked me, and you can really feel that through the screen. God, I love that man.”

The “tattoo-gate” drama dates back to Season 2 of Vanderpump Rules, in which Schroeder discovered Clark shares a matching tattoo with his half-sister, Georgia. Schroeder was not pleased that Clark wouldn’t ink his skin with something dedicated to her, so perhaps her hubby finally did!

Tune in to the two-episode premiere of House of Stassi tonight on Freeform at 10 p.m. ET, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.

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