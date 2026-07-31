When Is SummerSlam 2026? Everything to Know About WWE’s Biggest Show of the Season
Rejoice, wrestling fans: this weekend marks WWE’s biggest event of the season! We’re, of course, referring to SummerSlam, and we’ve got all the information you’ll need to know to watch all the must-see matches—scroll on to learn more.
How can I watch SummerSlam 2026?
This year marks the 39th anniversary of SummerSlam, and the iconic WWE premium live event will once again take place across two nights. Taking over U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the action kicks off with Night 1 on Saturday, August 1, followed by a second stacked card on Night 2 on Sunday, August 2. As reported by ESPN, both nights will begin at 6 p.m. ET with a pre-show airing at 3 p.m. ET. SummerSlam will stream exclusively on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.
What is the SummerSlam 2026 match card?
The overall match card for SummerSlam 2026 is absolutely stacked, with 12 matches divided evenly across both nights for a total of six matches per show. Each night promises plenty of action, and fans will see several storylines from Monday Night Raw and SmackDown intersect, including multiple championship opportunities. The main events will likely surround the main men’s division titles—the Undisputed WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship—but there’s always time for a surprise or two, so fans can likely expect to see more familiar faces in Minnesota.
Below, we’ve listed the current matches planned for each evening, as reported by WWE at the time of this article’s publication (though the card is always subject to change). We’ve presented these in no specific order, and—depending on the bout—we’ve also included the match style and/or potential prize for the winner, with current champions listed first where applicable.
Saturday, August 1
- Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship
- Gunther vs. Nick Aldis
- Brie Bella, Nikki Bella and Paige vs. Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne and Lainey Reid
- Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar in “Hell in a Cell”
- LA Knight, Royce Keys and Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso
- CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship
Sunday, August 2
- Penta vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship
- Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio in a “Human Monies on a Pole” match (yes, really!)
- Finn Bálor vs. Sami Zayn to be the No. 1 Contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship
- Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin for the United States Championship
- Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Giulia and/or Lash Legend for the interim WWE Women’s Championship vacated by Rhea Ripley
- Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship
When is the next WWE premium live event?
Following SummerSlam 2026, the stars of NXT will head south to Texas for the annual NXT Heatwave event on Sunday, August 30. Meanwhile, the next premium live events for the main roster of superstars include Sunday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta on Sunday, September 6, followed by Money in the Bank in New Orleans on Saturday, October 10.
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Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.