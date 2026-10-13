Hailee Steinfeld’s Relatable Reaction to Josh Allen’s Monday Night Win Has Fans Cheering

On Monday, Oct. 12, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Los Angeles Rams 37-34 in overtime in a nail-biting Monday Night Football game. Naturally, fans of the New York-based team were overjoyed to take home the win, putting the squad at 4-1 going into next week.

Still, one particularly passionate fan quickly caught the eye of those watching the stressful segment play out—we’re, of course, referring to Hailee Steinfeld.

For those unaware, the actor—best known for her roles in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse franchise and Ryan Coogler’s Academy Award-winning film Sinners—tied the knot with Bills quarterback Josh Allen in May 2025. The two had been romantically linked since May 2023, though they didn’t make their relationship public until July 2024. Following their chic wedding last spring, the couple announced in December 2025 that they were expecting their first child. They welcomed their baby girl, Harper Haize Allen, in May 2026.

Over the years, both Steinfeld and Allen have vocally supported each other on the red carpet, in interviews and beyond. Still, Steinfeld has rarely been spotted at games, especially following the birth of their daughter. However, that changed this week when the actor took that support to the sidelines of SoFi Stadium to cheer on the quarterback during Monday night’s game.

As Page Six noted, cameras caught Steinfeld passionately supporting Allen and the Bills from her box above the field. For the game, the star wore a casual outfit that incorporated the team’s classic colors. Rocking a bright red coat with navy and white detailing layered atop a crisp white tee, the actor wore her long, dark hair down. Her dewy glam was the ultimate cherry on top. In the clip, the star stood among friends, clapping and shouting, “Let’s go, Josh! Let’s go, Josh! Let’s f------ go!”

After the heated game, multiple outlets shared Steinfeld’s sweet, supportive sideline moment on social media, including NFL on Prime. In the comments, fans were quick to applaud the cute couple, sharing their love of the game and the actor’s relatable reaction.

“Why is this reel 37min long? 😍🙌❤️💙🦬,” one commenter quipped.

“There’s a new primetime queen 🔥,” a user declared.

“🔥🔥 [I’m a] Packers fan but this was too cute,” another added.

“Omg she’s adorable!” One fan concurred.

In their next game, the Bills will face off against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18. As for Steinfeld, she’s also booked and busy this autumn promoting her latest project—Disney’s forthcoming animated film Hexed—which hits theaters Wednesday, Nov. 25.

More Lifestyle & Celeb