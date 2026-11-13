Fans React to NFL Quarterback Sam Hartman Being Named the New ‘Bachelor’

Reality TV lovers and NFL fans are getting the ultimate crossover, as Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman was just announced as the star of Season 30 of The Bachelor.

While the professional athlete is used to catching footballs, he’s quickly going to be catching feelings as more than two dozen potential suitors vie for his heart. The 27-year-old Notre Dame graduate appeared on a segment of Good Morning America on Friday, Nov. 13, to break the exciting news. And while Hartman noted that his first reaction was to turn the opportunity down, talking with former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer, who starred on Season 5 of The Bachelor in 2004, led him to ultimately say “yes.”

“I’m excited but also very nervous,” Hartman stated during this morning’s talk show segment. He then quipped, “I have a tough time holding conversation with one girl. Thirty is going to be pretty tough.”

Following this morning’s announcement, saying that the collective internet has reacted favorably to the news would be putting it lightly. The Instagram comments section of The Bachelor’s announcement has quickly been flooded with positive feedback—and plenty of humorous remarks.

“I’ve never watched a single episode of The Bachelor in my life, but you mean to tell me SAM HARTMAN is handing out roses?! 🌹 Suddenly I am clearing my ... night 😂,” someone wrote.

“Oh wow, The Bachelor is so back,” Jason Tartick, who was a contestant on Season 14 of The Bachelorette, stated.

“No wwayyyyyyy I love him he can’t get married !!!!! (Even though I am married)🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭,” someone else joked.

“Ain’t no wayyyyyy 😂,” Hartman’s teammate, Jeremy Reaves, ribbed.

“I just wish he was better looking,” Palmer quipped.

“You waited until after I got married to pull this?” a fan remarked.

Following his collegiate football career (which included five seasons at Wake Forest and his final season as a graduate student with Notre Dame), Hartman went undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft. He was later signed as an undrafted free agent with the Commanders in April 2024. Hartman is currently a member of the team’s practice squad.

After the last season of The Bachelor aired its finale in March 2025, the franchise took a year off the air. Season 30 will premiere on Sunday, March 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The series is shifting from its usual Monday night slot to Sunday evenings. Stay tuned to see if Hartman ends up finding his future bride!

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