Hannah Berner Is in Her ‘Matchmaking Era’ As Host of New Paramount+ Dating Show

It’s official: Hannah Berner will be hosting Paramount+’s first reality TV dating show, cheekily titled Making Love.

The studio first unveiled the upcoming project earlier this year, with Deadline reporting that the series would be a “bold new relationship experiment which gives singles a completely original and unique opportunity to take destiny into their own hands.” Then, on Wednesday, Aug. 25, Berner shared the exciting news that she’d be joining the program on the latest episode of her podcast, Giggly Squad.

Berner is in her ‘matchmaking era’

On the podcast, which the Summer House star cohosts alongside bestie Paige DeSorbo, Berner teased the forthcoming project. About five minutes into the episode, the comedian instructed fans to “mark their calendars,” as she’d be taking the reins on the latest reality TV dating experiment.

“I’m entering my matchmaking era,” Berner told her cohost with a smile, adding, “Let me tell you, the team behind this show is the team behind Love is Blind [and] Married at First Sight. Like, these are the real deal. Like, I’m not doing a dating reality show unless it’s like the creme of the [crop] ... they know how to do a hit show.”

Berner then compared the concept behind Making Love to DeSorbo’s own dating style, revealing that her cohost keeps a “list” of qualities she’d like in a future partner. Then, the comedian pitched the show as, “What if you could create your fantasy partner?” revealing that contestants on the show would come in with a “list” and the production team would find someone who “checks every box” to see if they’d truly be a match—the catch? That “fantasy partner” also had their own list. To watch Berner’s full description on the Giggly Squad podcast, click here.

Fans and famous friends react to Berner’s news

Given the juicy details of the upcoming dating show and Berner’s involvement, many fans and famous friends of the comedian—who released her latest standup special, None of My Business, on Hulu on June 5—hopped in the comments on her Instagram announcement to sing her praises (and of course, to make some excellent jokes).

“If we don’t see people actually making love, I’m gonna be so upset. lol,” fellow comedian Fortune Feimster quipped.

“👏👏👏👏👏,” Lisa Rinna applauded.

“GET IT,” Stassi Schroeder proclaimed.

While Making Love doesn’t currently have an official release date, Paramount+ has reported that it will be available to stream beginning in “early 2027”—so to quote the host herself, “mark your calendars!”

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