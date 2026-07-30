Are Irina Shayk and Devin Booker Dating? Explaining the Rumors

Supermodel Irina Shayk and NBA star Devin Booker caused quite a stir earlier this week when rumors began circulating that the pair were allegedly dating—scroll on to learn everything we know about the potential romance so far!

Are Irina Shayk and Devin Booker dating?

On Tuesday, July 28, a source reportedly confirmed to People that the prolific model and Phoenix Suns guard were indeed romantically linked. The source also stated that fans can expect to see the supermodel at some of the NBA star’s forthcoming games, exclusively telling the outlet, “Devin Booker and Irina are dating. It’s very new, but they like each other a lot ... They were introduced by mutual friends a few months ago and are trying to spend a lot of time together this summer before Devin has to start training for the season.”

Entertainment Tonight also weighed in on the potential romance, reportedly speaking to another source who clarified that they’re currently keeping things casual. On Wednesday, July 29, the outlet shared a video on YouTube regarding the rumors, penning in the description, “A source tells ET, the 29-year-old NBA star and 40-year-old supermodel aren’t exclusive just yet, as they’re still getting to know each other.”

These confirmations come just days after the initial speculation began swirling around the pair following reports that they’d been photographed together in the Hamptons. As noted by TMZ, images were posted by celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi, allegedly showing Shayk and Booker exiting a local cafe. Another anonymous user also sent the popular Instagram page a video, allegedly depicting the stars attending a party together.

Before she was romantically linked to the NBA star this week, Shayk—who is a celebrated supermodel with over 20 years in the industry—was reportedly in an “on-again, off-again” relationship with NFL star Tom Brady. According to Cosmopolitan, the relationship lasted from mid-2023 through early 2025. Shayk also shares a nine-year-old daughter with actor Bradley Cooper, whom she dated from 2015 through 2019.

Meanwhile, Booker—who has played in the NBA for over a decade after being drafted by the aforementioned Suns in 2015—previously dated supermodel Kendall Jenner. Per Teen Vogue, Booker and Jenner also appeared to have a somewhat “on-again, off-again” relationship. They were romantically linked as early as 2020, and confirmed their relationship on Instagram in 2021. They ended their relationship in 2022, but they were spotted together a few more times in 2023 and 2024, sparking several rumors of reconciliation.

At the time of this article’s publication, neither Shayk nor Booker has commented on the status of their relationship, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated!

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