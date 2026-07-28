Madison Beer Announces Engagement to Justin Herbert and Fans Are Over the Moon

Congratulations to Madison Beer and Justin Herbert! The two-time Grammy Award nominee and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback are engaged.

On Tuesday, July 28, Beer announced the exciting news with an adorable Instagram carousel of photos of the pair accompanied by an even sweeter caption: “meet my fiancé.” In the photo dump’s cover image, Beer and Herbert shared a smooch, while the NFL star carried his partner over his shoulder in the second slide. Another picture captured Herbert down on one knee, while the two frolicked and exchanged loving glances in other snapshots.

The singer-songwriter shared the relationship status update in a joint post with her partner, and the romantic carousel has received more than 1 million likes from fans of the couple within just an hour of being posted. Plus, plenty of friends and fellow celebrities have chimed into the comments section to share their well-wishes with the couple.

“CONGRATSSSSSA,” content creator Alix Earle gushed.

“OMGOMGOMG CONGRATULATIONS BEAUTIFUL 😍😍😍,” model Meredith Mickelson chimed.

“My heart is glowing. My soul is fulfilled. My eyes won’t stop watering with tears of joy,” Beer’s mother, Tracie, wrote. “@justinherbert I love & adore you. @madisonbeer dreams do come true… congratulations to the most incredible, compatible, meant-to-be couple I’ve ever seen ⚡️🍺.”

“The best time capturing this for you two🥺💙 congrats angels,” photographer Mark DeLeon added.

While romance rumors between Beer and Herbert began swirling back in August 2025, the two confirmed their courtship last fall when they shared a kiss on the sidelines during a Chargers vs. Washington Commanders game.

Fans of the couple also likely recall the viral moment in which Herbert saved Beer from getting hit with a basketball as they sat courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game in October 2025. And less than five months later, in honor of her 27th birthday, Herbert, 28, referred to his partner as “his favorite person of all time” in an Instagram story, noting that Beer had “changed [his] life forever.”

Meanwhile, Beer gushed over Herbert on an episode of Therapuss With Jake Shane in June, joking, “When I’m having a conversation with my boyfriend, my hair could be on fire and I wouldn’t notice.” She then added, “But to be honest with you, he’s like the first person I feel that way about ... Like, the world could be ending around me and I wouldn’t know.”

We wish Beer and Herbert nothing but the best!

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