Jennifer Lawrence’s mes° beauty Isn’t Just Another Celebrity Haircare Line

When Jennifer Lawrence finally joined Instagram last month, 8.5 million fans quickly hit the “follow” button, with many likely assuming the No Hard Feelings star was simply jumping on the platform to share her trademark wit. However, today, Tuesday, Oct. 27, Lawrence announced her new haircare brand, mes° beauty, on social media, proving that there was perhaps another method to her madness all along.

Before you’re quick to roll your eyes at yet another celebrity-backed haircare line, mes° beauty appears to be a thoughtful brand with a trio of simplistic haircare products backed by science that actually work. Lawrence partnered with MIT chemical engineer Jasmina Aganovic, founder of biotech beauty company Arcaea, on the brand, which is designed to make hair healthier from the inside out.

“Somewhere along the way, beauty stopped fitting into our lives and started asking our lives to fit around it. More products. More steps. More maintenance,” Lawrence stated on the official mes° beauty website. “Perfection became more of an obligation. We started mes° because we believe beauty should fit into your life, not the other way around.”

To start, the brand will offer three different products, which are also available in a cost-saving Low Maintenance° Edit ($120). While the Multitask Repair Mask ($52) is meant to be worn on dry hair, the Off-Duty Restyling Serum ($44) fights frizz and the Good Roots Volume Mist ($34) lifts your locks while reducing an oily scalp.

“meet my baby, @mesbeauty,” Lawrence wrote in the caption of her Instagram reel this afternoon. “I’ve spent the last 3 years working with the amazing scientists from @arcaea and @jasmina.aganovic to create something we are really, really proud of. I’m excited to finally share mes° with NICE PEOPLE WHO DONT LEAVE MEAN COMMENTS.”

Thus far, followers have mostly respected the actor’s wishes and left positive feedback in the comments section. While many fellow celebrities are excited to try out the brand, fans alike have left supportive messages for the Silver Linings Playbook star.

“Yeah, buying whatever you’re selling,” Giggly Squad cohost Paige DeSorbo wrote.

“You could sell canned air and I’d buy it,” another comment read.

“So there waaaas a reason for THE jlaw joining ig, besides bringing some needed realness ofc 👑,” someone else noted.

“@jasmina.aganovic no greater scientist brain and heart to build a brand from. What a formidable partnership 👏,” one fan stated.

“I neeeeed this hair line, her hair is always on point 🥰🥰🥰,” someone else added.

While the proof will obviously be in the efficacy of the products themselves, it appears that Lawrence put a lot of thought and time into the creation of the brand. In an exclusive interview with The Cut, it was noted that the actor “sent the serum back to the lab almost 150 times” to get the formula right before it hit the masses.

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