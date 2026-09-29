Jennifer Lawrence Rocks Sweet Dior Look in First Instagram Photo Drop

On Thursday, Sept. 10, Jennifer Lawrence nearly broke the internet when she joined Instagram for the very first time. The star’s inaugural post was completely on-brand, featuring a video that simply warned followers, “If anyone says anything negative, I will quit. Immediately. No questions asked. If anyone thinks something mean, I’ll know. I’ll know, and I’ll quit.”

The comments quickly flooded with fans and famous friends, who all assured her they’d be on their best behavior. Still, Lawrence hadn’t shared another post since—until today!

In the cover photo of the seven-slide carousel—which Lawrence captioned with a special shout-out to Dior and Jonathan Anderson for “the most beautiful show ever”—the stylish star posed in a dreamy, baby blue slip dress by the designer. The asymmetrical, lace-lined hemline added a unique edge to the sweet design, and the actor accessorized further with coordinating peep-toe pumps and a mini handbag.

Several of the snapshots shared appeared to have been taken on Tuesday, Sept. 29, when the Hunger Games star attended the Christian Dior Women’s Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week. Meanwhile, other photos—including a humorous video—documented Lawrence’s adventure around France and her trip to Disneyland Paris, where she rode the iconic Tower of Terror and enjoyed some tasty-looking snacks.

And just like her inaugural post, the comments were almost immediately flooded with thousands of fans and famous friends, all ready to show the star love and celebrate the important social media moment.

“First Jennifer Lawrence Instagram dump, I’M LITERALLY WITNESSING HISTORY IN REAL TIME🙂‍↕️🙌,” one user declared.

“Uh oh do I need bangs,” Kat Dennings asked.

“ur so cute !!!!!!!!” Kylie Jenner penned.

“The people’s princess 😌,” the official brand account for e.l.f. cosmetics concurred.

Fans can’t get enough of the star’s return to the spotlight. Overall, Lawrence has hit the ground running, with several exciting projects on the way.

Later this year, she’s slated to reprise her role as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Then, in 2027, she’s set to star in Martin Scorsese’s latest film, What Happens at Night, where she’ll reunite with Leonardo DiCaprio after sharing the screen in Netflix’s Don’t Look Up.

And just this week, Deadline reported that the actor was also slated to star in the upcoming sci-fi film The Flood, written and directed by Zach Cregger, best known for his horror hits Barbarian, Weapons and 2026’s Resident Evil.

More Lifestyle & Celeb