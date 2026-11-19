Jennifer Lawrence’s mes° beauty has a solution to that unwelcome winter “frizz,” and the star isn’t gatekeeping her hairstyling secrets.

After stepping away from the spotlight for a couple of years, Lawrence returned to social media with a bang this fall. First, she caused quite a stir in September when she finally joined Instagram. Then, in November, she returned to The Hunger Games franchise, reprising her iconic role as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. And amid those headline-making moments, she unveiled her first-ever brand in October: a science-backed haircare line called mes° beauty.

Earlier this week, the brand shared its first tutorial featuring the A-lister across social media, where she showed fans exactly how she uses one standout serum to get rid of those pesky “flyaways.”

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In the clip, Lawrence channeled the ultimate “influencer” vibe while rocking her signature chic style. Wearing a classic white tank, a plush navy sweater and low-rise pants, she explained precisely why the Off-Duty Restyling Serum ($44) already required a restock on the brand’s official website.

Humorously described in the caption as “the de-floofer,” Lawrence said the serum could be used for several different purposes depending on the state of the hair. For example, she noted that on freshly washed hair, she’d use the product as a “hairspray”; otherwise, she’d apply the serum to tame the unwelcome “frizz” and “flyaways” that come with day-two and day-three hair.

After warming a few drops in her hands, Lawrence used her coated fingers to brush the product through the mid-lengths and ends of her long, wavy blonde tresses, telling followers, “It gives great shine and makes your hair fall in that piecey way,” before going on to explain all of the hair-loving ingredients included in the focused formulation. She also added some to her bangs, assuring beauty lovers that the product “doesn’t get greasy.”

When she wasn’t busy sharing her haircare secrets with fans on social media, Lawrence spent this week celebrating the new brand’s success. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, the star and her mes° beauty co-creator, Jasmina Aganovic, were named “Founders of the Year” at the 2026 Beauty Inc. Awards. For the occasion, Lawrence rocked an unexpected, Y2K-friendly wet hair look on the red carpet, styled with a sleek black Dior blazer.

And as if that weren’t enough mes° beauty magic for one week, the duo also appeared on Women’s Wear Daily’s latest digital cover, where they sat down for an exclusive chat with the outlet and opened up more about the brand’s creation. To read their full Women’s Wear Daily digital cover story, click here.

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