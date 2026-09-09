Sydney Sweeney’s Venice Film Festival Fashion Has Embraced This Daring Trend

When it comes to headline-making fashion moments, Sydney Sweeney is always at the top of the list.

After a brief hiatus from the red carpet in early 2026 following an incredible career year, the actor returned to the spotlight this month as she and her partner, Scooter Braun, were spotted around Italy for the 2026 Venice Film Festival. And throughout her European getaway, one thing has been abundantly clear: Sweeney loves a semi-sheer fashion moment.

First spotted at the airport in a daring blouse complete with an embroidered floral pattern, the Euphoria star’s chic style has remained consistently sultry. Over the last few days of the festival, she’s styled everything from casual daywear to radiant red carpet ensembles, all with the added edge of a playful, nearly nude vibe.

Sydney Sweeney | Stefano Mazzola/GC Images/Getty Images

And her airport-ready look was just the start, as this passion for semi-sheer fashion was especially on display during her stop at the Armani Beauty Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 3. There, she walked the red carpet in a shimmering silver number, which Harper’s Bazaar reported was from the Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2000 collection.

Embracing the resurgence of Y2K-era elegance, the gown was the definition of slinky, cascading down the actor’s form for the ultimate sleek silhouette. Most notably, the unique fabric provided a head-turning, semi-sheer moment under the dim lights that would have any fashion fan doing a double-take. In short: it was precisely Sweeney’s style, merging modern Bond girl vibes with Old Hollywood femme fatale energy, courtesy of her silky blonde blowout and dewy glam. To see her full look on Instagram, click here.

Sydney Sweeney | Jacopo Raule/Getty Images/Armani Beauty

After Sweeney shared a closer look at the vintage designer dress on social media, fans and famous friends alike were quick to applaud her fearless fashion choices in the comments. “Wow—absolutely FLAWLESS ❤️❤️❤️,” fellow actor Emmanuelle Chriqui penned, while another user added, “21st-century goddess 😍.”

Following her night out with Armani, Sweeney was spotted in a third semi-sheer look while taking in the sights and sounds of Italy with Braun. On Friday, Sept. 4, the star was photographed in a lacy white number with terrifically textured cut-outs, providing plenty of peeks of skin. The dreamy piece was the ultimate “European summer” outfit, while her sleek black sunglasses added playful, cool-girl energy.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun | Luigi Iorio/GC Images/Getty Images

Of course, these moodboard-worthy ensembles are far from the first time Sweeney’s opted for a semi-sheer look. As mentioned above, the actor was on a fashion roll last year while promoting multiple projects, including Christie, Echo Valley and The Housemaid. And of course, she quite literally made headlines when she attended Variety’s 2025 Power of Women event in October, wearing a similarly semi-sheer silver Christian Cowan gown.

The 2026 Venice Film Festival will be wrapping up on Saturday, Sept. 12, and needless to say, we can’t wait to see what the star styles over the next couple of days!

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