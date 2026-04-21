Jordan Chiles Shares Touching Message to UCLA Following Final NCAA Competition

Jordan Chiles is saying goodbye to gymnastics at the University of California, Los Angeles, this week.

The two-time Olympian has had a busy month, traveling across the country with the UCLA Bruins during NCAA competition season. The events wrapped up this past weekend with the 2026 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships taking place on Saturday, April 17, where Oklahoma took home the win. While Chiles and her team didn’t make the final four this year, the gymnast still received an incredible honor ahead of the finals, as she was awarded the 2026 AAI Award for her record-breaking performance throughout the season.

And on Tuesday, April 21, Chiles had fans feeling emotional as she took to Instagram to bid her team a fond farewell with a heartfelt note.

Chiles says goodbye to UCLA gymnastics

Chiles, who is a senior at UCLA this year, shared a carousel of 14 photos from across the season with her note in the caption. In the special message shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, Chiles thanked her teammates, coaches and UCLA as a whole for everything the experience taught her and how the school helped her grow.

While at the university, Chiles became a star on the squad, earning multiple accolades and 19 perfect scores during her time with the team. She then gained mainstream attention during the 2020 Tokyo Games and 2024 Paris Games. In France, she helped Team USA take home a gold medal and caught the eyes of fans around the world, going on to appear on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, where she placed third overall thanks to her impressive skills and authentic personality. Chiles also published a New York Times bestselling memoir in 2025, titled “I’m The Girl: Living the Power of my Dreams.”

“UCLA you are a chapter that I will never forget! Thank you everyone who supported me throughout these 4 years, Love y’all so much!!” Chiles wrote to conclude her letter. “With that being said—THAT GIRL! Is out ❤️💕😭.”

Fans and friends react to Chiles’s letter

In the comment section on the elite athlete’s post, fans, friends and teammates showered Chiles with love, applauding her impressive career at the university.

“awww jo 😭😭😭❤️ So incredibly proud of you and all you have accomplished,” teammate Tiana Sumanasekera wrote. “I love you so much !!!”

“got me crying on a tuesday morning 😭 i love you so much Jo, i genuinely don’t know what i would’ve done without you this year!!” teammate Ciena Alipio added, “you have so much to be proud of! i can’t wait to see what’s in store for you!!🤍🤍”

“changed the game 💙 college gymnastics is better because of you!!” Planet Gymnastics concluded.

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