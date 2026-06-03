Jennifer Lopez Shares Reaction to Fan-Favorite ‘Off Campus’ Scene Featuring Her Song

If you’re a romance reader who’s spent even just five minutes on social media over the last month, you’ve likely had at least one scene from Prime Video’s new series, Off Campus, show up on your feed.

Based on the popular novels by Elle Kennedy, the show details the lives of college students as they navigate love, friendship and hockey. The first season, which dropped back on May 13, follows the plot of the first book, “The Deal,” which documents the love story of Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli). While fans quickly fell in love with the leads, many background characters also stood out to them—and I’m not just saying that because one of them shares my literal name (and yes, I will be making this exact same joke every time we cover this show).

We’re of course referring to Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn), who Prime Video recently announced would be the official leads of Season 2, skipping over the second book in the series to instead go straight to their book, “The Score.” And if you ask most fans when they fell in love with this soon-to-be leading couple on the show, they’d likely tell you it was after their meet-cute, which took place in the second episode of the first season.

For those who have, somehow, still not seen the moment, allow us to give you a quick recap: at a Halloween party, Allie arrives dressed in Jennifer Lopez’s iconic green Versace Grammy Awards dress. Dean quickly takes notice of her across the room as she dances alone, so his friend makes the perfect wingman move: changing the song playing on the party speakers to Lopez’s party classic “On the Floor.” Dean uses the opportunity to make his introduction, and the rest, as they say, is history.

The scene has become a favorite of fans across social media. It’s gone so viral, in fact, that Lopez herself has seen it—and this week, she opened up about her reaction to the moment.

Stopping by TODAY on Tuesday, June 2, to promote the new Netflix romantic comedy Office Romance alongside costar Brett Goldstein, Lopez was asked how she felt watching the scene for the first time. “How crazy is this?!” The recording artist declared. She then revealed that she actually found out about the moment because she had been watching the show herself, thus seeing it in real time. She added, “[Allie] came out in the green dress and I was like, ‘It’s me!’ ... And all of a sudden, the next day, the song entered the charts again, like, 15 years later. It’s insane.”

Following the show’s release, Lopez also collaborated with Abdalla on a humorous video directly referencing the scene in which the two come face-to-face. At the time of this article’s publication, the cool crossover clip has over 36.4 million views on TikTok.

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