Las Culturistas Culture Awards 2026: Where to Watch, Who’s Attending and Everything to Know

While the traditional awards season may be behind us, there’s still another special show pop culture fans won’t want to miss. We’re, of course, referring to the 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards!

Hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, based on their popular Las Culturistas podcast, the playful variety show takes what fans know about those stuffy old awards ceremonies, giving the format an unexpected twist for an unforgettable evening of comedy, celebrities and very, very silly categories. Last year’s ceremony resulted in multiple viral moments (no, we still haven’t forgotten Ben Platt’s soulful rendition of Addison Rae’s hit song “Diet Pepsi”), and this year’s event promises more fun than ever.

Below, we’ve gathered all the information needed to enjoy the show—just remember to thank us in your acceptance speech!

How can I watch the 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards?

This year’s ceremony was filmed on May 30 in Los Angeles at The United Theater on Broadway, and thus will not air live. The full ceremony will premiere on Bravo on Wednesday, June 17, at 9 p.m. ET. Simultaneously, the show will also stream on Peacock on the same date and time.

What are the categories at the 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards?

As noted above, the Las Culturistas Culture Awards are known for their categories, which are typically humorously phrased and either highly specific or ridiculously vague.

As reported by Bravo, this year’s will include the “‘Eva Longoria Award for Tiny Woman, Huge Impact,’ ‘SHHH Don't Repeat This Award for Rumor We Are Making Up,’ and the ‘Best Temperature.’” And over the last few weeks, Yang and Rogers have been teasing these across social media, allowing followers and celebrities alike to weigh in on their favorites. Check out the full list of categories on the podcast’s official Instagram page here.

Who attended the 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards?

While we don’t know the full guest list, as some attendees will likely remain surprises until the show airs, we do know some of the famous faces fans can expect to see. As the show was pre-recorded, several celebrities who walked the red carpet shared their looks ahead of the show.

These have included Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brenner, Rachel Zegler, Lisa Rinna, Ciara Miller, Chrishell Stause, Mandy Moore, Hannah Einbinder, Will Ferrell, Brittany Snow, RuPaul and Miss Piggy—and that’s just to name a few! So be sure to catch all the hilarious action when the 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards airs on Bravo and Peacock on Wednesday, June 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

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