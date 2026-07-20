Paige Spiranac Is Manifesting Playing a Round of Golf With WNBA’s Caitlin Clark

While Caitlin Clark is one of the best players in the WNBA, former professional golfer Paige Spiranac would love to get the Indiana Fever guard out on the green. Following the 24-year-old athlete’s outstanding game against the Seattle Storm on Friday, July 17, Spiranac took to social media to manifest a future collaboration.

“I would do anything to one day play a round of golf with Caitlin Clark. She’s her,” the 33-year-old Colorado native wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

I would do anything to one day play a round of golf with Caitlin Clark. She’s her pic.twitter.com/f8POOu9So7 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 18, 2026

Along with her request, Spiranac shared a snippet from the Fever vs. Storm game, in which Clark sunk a three-point shot late in the fourth quarter to take the lead. She and her teammates ended up securing a 110-107 victory on their home turf at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. In addition to beating the Storm, Clark scored a career-high 45 points during 29 minutes of game play and secured two rebounds and 10 assists.

Plenty of Spiranac’s 1.1 million followers on the platform chimed into the comments section to confirm what an epic pairing the two would make. Meanwhile, others piped in with their own suggestions.

“Wouldn’t that be great for women’s sports!!” one fan wrote.

“You, Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and Bryson DeChambeau. Put it on TV,” another user requested.

“You would have to video that. That would break the internet,” someone else noted.

And while basketball is obviously Clark’s area of expertise, she has played in a number of pro-am tournaments over the years, so perhaps Spiranac’s public plea isn’t too far off. Clark has participated in the ANNIKA Pro-Am the past two years and played in the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic Pro-Am in 2025.

Following the Fever’s victory on Friday night, Clark and her teammates also dominated the New York Liberty on Saturday, July 19, by a final score of 108-88. In an Instagram carousel showcasing snaps from her recent on-court play, Clark shared a photo dump featuring “home dubs with the girls❤️‍🔥” on Sunday.

“my favvvv 😍😍😍,” teammate Aliyah Boston gushed.

“love you my queen 😍😍,” former Iowa Hawkeyes player Gabbie Marshall wrote.

“rockin’ n rollin’ 22🥂🫶🏾,” Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell added.

Next up, the Fever will take on the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, July 22, at 8 p.m. ET. The game, which will be played at the Fever’s home stadium in Indianapolis, will be broadcast on USA Network. In the meantime, stay tuned to see if Clark issues a response to Spiranac’s wish to pair up on the green!

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