Lindsey Vonn Shares Update Following 9th Surgery on Leg: ‘Took Over 5 Hours’

On Monday, Nov. 9, Lindsey Vonn took to Instagram to let her 3.6 million followers know that she’d be undergoing her ninth surgery this week.

ICYMI, the Olympic skier has spent the past year recovering after crashing about 13 seconds into her race at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games in February. She sustained a serious leg injury from her fall, and in the months following, the athlete underwent eight surgeries to repair her limb. She’s also taken followers along every step of the way, sharing glimpses of her healing journey and her tireless road to recovery.

And on Thursday, Nov. 12, Vonn gave fans another post-op update on her ninth surgery, which she previously noted she was hoping would be her “last.”

In the cover photo, the athlete lay in her hospital bed wrapped in blankets, smiling as someone off-camera held up a plastic bag filled with the aforementioned plates and screws once in her leg. Other snapshots showed Vonn seated in a wheelchair with her leg elevated, giving a thumbs-up and snuggling with her dog as she enjoyed some TV. Finally, Vonn also shared a video clip, showing the surgeons applying clean wraps to her repaired leg.

And the best part? The three-time Olympic medalist shared good news in the caption of her eight-photo carousel. “Surgery went well! It took over 5 hours to remove all of the plates and screws from my leg and replace my ACL,” she penned in part. “I am home from the hospital now and thankful to be on the final road to a full recovery.”

Vonn then went on to thank her doctors and the Stifel U.S. Ski Team, as well as her loved ones, for “helping [her] through this. 🙏🏻.” To check out Vonn’s full update on Instagram, click here.

Of course, we were far from the only fans happy to see the athlete doing well. Vonn’s many loyal followers, famous friends and fellow athletes were excited to see the Olympian shining after what was (hopefully) her final surgery. Despite being shared only a few hours before this article’s publication, the Instagram post has already garnered thousands of well-wishes in the comments.

“Feel better soon!” Iconic tennis star Billie Jean King penned.

“❤️‍🩹 Wishing you a speedy recovery!” fellow Olympian Corinne Suter declared.

“Feel better soon ❤️ warrior,” professional tennis player Coco Gauff added.

“Tougher than anybody I’ve ever seen! 🔥,” another fan simply concluded.

And we couldn’t agree more with those sweet sentiments! We’re wishing Vonn a speedy and successful recovery as she continues her healing journey.

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