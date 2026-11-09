Lindsey Vonn Sends Message of Gratitude to Fans Ahead of 9th Leg Surgery

Earlier today, Olympian Lindsey Vonn shared that she is currently undergoing her ninth (and hopefully final) surgery on her leg following her crash during the 2026 Milan Cortina Games. For those who missed it, the Alpine skier crashed about 13 seconds into her race on Sunday, Feb. 8, and was immediately airlifted off the downhill course to receive medical attention.

Prior to today, Monday, Nov. 9, Vonn had already undergone eight surgeries to repair the damage she sustained to her leg, which included a complex tibia fracture, compartment syndrome and other complications that nearly required her leg to be amputated. Along the way, the three-time Olympic medalist has kept her fans updated throughout her recovery, from learning to walk again to her progress in the gym. And today, Vonn took the time to thank her 3.6 million Instagram followers for their support while also getting candid about her emotions surrounding the surgery.

“I’ve been nervous and anxious about it…but at the same time excited to hopefully put this behind me,” Vonn wrote in part of her caption. “This will be my 9th surgery and I’m praying my last. There are still things that could change in surgery so we will have to wait and see how it goes but I will keep you posted on my progress when I am out of surgery and recovering.I am in the best hands though and thankful for the help of my doctors, physical therapist, nurses and medical staff 🙏🏻Thank you again for all of the support over these last 9 months. It has truly meant the world to me to receive so much love and encouragement. 🙏🏻❤️.”

In the accompanying reel, Vonn stated that she recorded her video ahead of time because she was “actually starting to feel pretty nervous about it” and on the day of her surgery, she wanted to feel “focused and rested and trying to get through it.” She then walked her fans through the surgery, which she noted would consist of removing all of the plates, screws and various hardware in her leg in order to put in a new ACL.

“Finger’s crossed,” Vonn stated. “Today’s gonna be a big day, but I have my friends and family around me. Everything is gonna go great, but of course, always appreciate your support and I’ll see you on the other side.”

Of course, a number of the athlete’s fans and friends chimed into the comments section to wish Vonn well during her procedure today, along with a speedy recovery. “Sending you so much love 💕,” fellow Alpine ski racer Paula Moltzan wrote, while hurdler Amalie Iuel chimed, “Best of luck, and speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹.”

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