‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Reunion Recap: Catch Up on the Must-See Moments

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, Netflix’s hit dating show Love Is Blind aired the Season 11 finale, revealing which of the couples from this year’s pod squad tied the knot.

After a somewhat rocky season following five engaged pairs—Michaella and Rob, Erika and Blake, Wilnie and Wilson, Aneha and Cam and Sarah and John—only one couple said “I do”: Sarah and John. Then, on Sunday, Nov. 8, hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey invited the Boston crew back for a reunion that had plenty of shocking surprises and unexpected updates.

Didn’t have time to catch all the pod-drama? No worries, we did! With that in mind, allow us to recap five must-see moments from the Love Is Blind Season 11 reunion.

Cam’s still got plenty of “dad jokes”

To lighten the mood during the (at times) tense reunion, the hosts noted that guests in the audience had been given some of Cam’s classic “dad jokes” to read aloud. Throughout the season, Cam shared many of the puns his grandmother taught him, and the bit became a staple of his and his fiancée Aneha’s segments.

Our personal favorite of the evening? “Did you hear the rumor about butter? Well, I’m not going to spread it!”

Jax and Stew formed an unexpected friendship

Jax and Stew made waves online after their engagement ended with Jax abruptly exiting the show, leaving Stew with no way to contact her. The two did eventually meet up during the season and formed a friendship that became a favorite wholesome moment for fans online.

At the reunion, the two revealed that—while they’re not currently dating—they live close to each other in Boston and have continued to grow their friendship. They also both appeared open to dating in the future, but stopped just short of anything official. While the hosts put some friendly pressure on both to ask each other out during the reunion, Stew responded, “Some moments are best kept off camera.”

Benita is currently engaged

After leaving the show without a fiancé, Benita arrived at the reunion with a ring. She revealed that she and her partner have been together for a year and a half, but she preferred to keep things private, adding that she’d share more about them on her own platforms.

In another surprising moment, she also shared that she and Morrey—whom she dated while in the pods but had a slight falling out with—had become friends since the show’s taping.

Michaella and Matt (the beekeeper) dated post-show

Michaella and Rob ended their relationship before the finale after Rob’s behavior at the St. Patrick’s Day meetup. During the reunion, Rob apologized and expressed regret over the ordeal, adding that he’d since been working more on himself and was now seeing a therapist.

Things then took a turn when the hosts noted that Michaella and Matt—a beekeeper she’d originally connected with in the pods—dated following the show. Matt said he “loved” Michaella and recounted several dates they went on, including meeting each other’s family; however, Michaella felt his representation of their post-show relationship was an “exaggeration.”

Finally, Sarah and John are no longer together

Sarah and John surprised viewers in the finale by becoming the only couple to say “I do” for Season 11. However, they shocked fans even more when they revealed right at the start of the reunion that they’re no longer together. The hosts revealed the couple had separated after a year of marriage, and Sarah noted the “final straw” involved “three texts” John sent to another woman while he was out with the guys at a party. John maintained that nothing physical happened, and both the women and men present supported Sarah, who was emotional about the events.

John’s father—who was in the audience—then spoke on his son’s behalf, telling the other men at the reunion, “I’m surprised you guys aren’t standing up for another guy. ... Sometimes guys go out, they get drunk and they do stupid things.” This resulted in immediate pushback from the cast and audience, including several pod squad members.

To check out more must-see moments, watch the full Love Is Blind Season 11 reunion streaming on Netflix now!

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